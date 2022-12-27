Aceu shocks viewers with insane Apex Legends 1v3 that should be impossible

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn stunned his viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 aggressive outplay that shouldn’t have been possible to win.

When it comes to clutches, outplays, and jaw-dropping clips, there are very few Apex Legends players that can contend with aceu.

The talented streamer has been dominating the Outlands since the game’s release and continues to showcase his impressive skills in Season 15.

As he queues solo in Trios matches, it opens up a lot of opportunities for impressive highlight reel moments.

Well, aceu added another one to his long list on a recent stream with a hyper-aggressive 1v3 outplay that he won with just a minuscule amount of health remaining.

Respawn Entertainment Aceu has over 2.8 million followers on Twitch.

Aceu clutches aggressive Apex Legends 1v3 skirmish for the win

In the final stages of the match, aceu was left to battle it out with one other squad of three opponents. Armed with a Peacekeeper and a Wingman, his chat already knew an impressive outplay was on the cards.

Leaving him no time to think, an enemy Wraith rushed his position and despite missing a lot of shots, aceu managed to down the opponent and narrowly escape the damage from a well-aimed grenade.

Throwing down a heat shield, the streamer rejuvenated all his health just in time before preparing for an aggressive push.

Diving down onto his opponents from above, aceu instantly one-hit a foe with a headshot from the PK and dispatched another with some well-placed Wingman shots. The final opponent proved to be a little more tricky, with aceu having to use quick movement and a clutch wall climb to come out on top.

After securing the victory, aceu admitted that he was a little “spooked” for a second when battling the last enemy in the squad.

Either way, the skirmish made for a brilliant clip and showcased why aceu is such a talented player in clutch scenarios where the pressure is at its highest.