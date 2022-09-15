Aceu mocks accusations of cheating for better movement in Apex Legends

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has responded to accusations of scripting and cheating.

While there are countless streamers and content creators in the Apex Legends community, aceu is certainly one of the most well-known and popular.

Whether it’s his unbelievable accuracy, unmatched zipline mechanics, or impressive in-game movement, it’s safe to say his gameplay never fails to impress.

However, all of these highlight-reel plays have led to suspicion from some members of the community who believe aceu cannot be relying on talent alone.

Well, aceu finally responded to these accusations of cheating in a recent stream and he certainly delivered a strong message to any doubters.

Respawn Entertainment Aceu has over 2.7 million followers on Twitch.

Aceu responds to cheating & scripting accusations

While reading his Twitch chat during a recent stream, aceu noticed one of his viewers accusing him of using a “power glide script” to enhance his movement and cheat.

In response, aceu called out the player for “coping so f***ing hard” instead of attempting to improve his skill or learn any advanced movement mechanics.

He also mockingly pointed out to the accuser that “just because you’re bad, doesn’t mean everyone else is bad”.

While aceu took the time to respond to the cheating accusation, it was clear he didn’t take it seriously and just wanted to shut the viewer down.

Regular accusations of cheating and using scripts are commonplace for FPS content creators who are talented at their chosen game.

It’s obvious aceu is used to dealing with this type of comment and doesn’t let it affect his stream.

However, this time at least, he decided not to ignore it and did give the accuser a light roast before moving on.