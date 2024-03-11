How much of One Piece is filler?

As a long-running series, One Piece has its fair share of filler episodes – but among the 1000+ episodes, how many of them are fillers?

One Piece is a popular anime and manga series that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. Luffy aspires to become the Pirate King and gathers a crew before setting off to the Grand Line in an incredible journey. The manga debuted in 1997 and was soon adapted into an anime show in 1999.

The story is still ongoing, with the crew finally entering the Final Saga. As one of the longest-running series ever, One Piece has over 1000 episodes and 1100 manga chapters. However, the story is still far from over.

Nonetheless, even after all these years, One Piece sagas contain significantly fewer fillers compared to other long-running series such as Bleach, Naruto, or Detective Conan. However, that doesn’t mean you need to watch all the One Piece filler episodes.

How many One Piece filler episodes are there?

As of now, One Piece has just 9% filler. One Piece is the only series among the Shonen Big Three to have so few fillers. The series is currently ongoing episodes, with just 94 serving as filler. Compared to Naruto, with nearly 41% filler episodes, and Bleach, with 45% fillers, One Piece is considerably impressive.

Fillers are usually unrelated to the plot and don’t have any impact on the overall story. The plot of these episodes doesn’t come from the source material. They usually merely act as a space hog, which might be seen as the creation of brand-new episodes for a whole franchise to simply lengthen a story.

One Piece generally adapts one or one-and-a-half manga chapters every episode, allowing viewers to keep up with the manga. Aside from the slow pace, the animation studio airs recap episodes every few weeks to eliminate redundant fillers.

The recaps help them have enough material to adapt in the long run and avoid fillers altogether. Although One Piece has been airing continuously since 1999, it has way fewer fillers compared to other long-running series.

Additionally, among the 91% canon episodes, 21 episodes of filler are anime canon, which are still worth watching even though they don’t cover content from the manga.

With so many episodes, it's hard to tell which are fillers. Our comprehensive guide to One Piece filler episodes, lists all the ones you can skip watching.