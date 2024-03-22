Tokyo Ghoul fans campaign for remake to mark 10th anniversary

After the announcement of the Tokyo Ghoul anime 10th anniversary project, fans of the series are hoping for a remake. The reveal of the project has led to a lot of speculation, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Tokyo Ghoul is a popular body horror anime that was released in 2014 and ran for four seasons. The anime is based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Sui Ishida. Despite the popularity of the anime, the latter seasons of the series were heavily criticized for not faithfully adapting the source material.

What tipped fans at first about the anniversary project was the registration of a web domain. This led to theorizing about the project which ultimately came true. Now that more details of the project are being revealed, fans are hoping there will be an announcement on a Tokyo Ghoul remake.

Article continues after ad

Many on social media are campaigning for the remake of the seinen anime series. They are hoping the remake would adapt the manga more faithfully and stay true to the course of the story. However, there has been no indication of such a remake in any of the official statements of the anniversary project.

Article continues after ad

Fans are letting their excitement be known for the potential remake on social media. One wrote on X, “Remake needs to happen because anything past the 1st season needs to be trashed.”

“No way the anime is getting a remake. That, if true, will be peak. The og anime was all so rushed I really hope it 100% I would love a remake but man, that’s crazy. Let’s hope,” another eager viewer commented.

Article continues after ad

While many are ardently hoping for the Tokyo Ghoul remake, a large section of the fandom are also suspicious of this and for good reason. A fan on Reddit pointed out, “Don’t get your hopes up mate. It is more than likely a blu-ray anniversary release or something stupid. I remind you all that Berserk registered a new domain for a website that included an eclipse countdown for weeks and it turned out just to be a blu-ray release.”

Article continues after ad

The key visual of the upcoming 10th anniversary project was recently revealed. The studio also announced that all 50 episodes of Tokyo Ghoul will be released for free on the official YouTube channel of Studio Pierrot from April 5. However, there is still no news about the Tokyo Ghoul remake.