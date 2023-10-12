The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2: Release date and time

Episode 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is on the way to our screens, so here’s a full rundown of its exact release date and time wherever you are in the world.

Adapted from light novels written by Aneko Yusagi, Rising of the Shield Hero tells us the story of a young man named Naofumi Iwatani, who is sent to another world by a fantasy book. The new world sees him as a shield hero, one of the legendary heroes among the four who are responsible for the world’s safety. Initially, Naofumi enjoys the fame, but soon he gets falsely accused by someone, after which his life changes.

Witnessing the compelling storyline in the first season, the anime attracted a decent number of followers, who anticipated the new season very much. And, of course, they do like the premiere episode of the third season as it lays the foundation for the upcoming episodes.

So, when do we get to watch Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 2 will arrive on Crunchyroll globally on Friday, Episode 13, 2023. The below time schedule will help you find out the timings for your time zones:

5:30am PDT

6:30am Mountain Time

7:30am CDT

8:30am EDT

1:30pm British Time

2:30pm European Time

6:00pm IST

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 recap

At the start of the episode, we see Naofumi and his allies struggling in the fight against the Tapaks. After some time, our shield hero realizes that the other heroes have one missing, and if they are not found soon, the beast won’t be defeated easily. While he was dealing with this dire situation, he got a piece of news that the land would start worshipping all of the four heroes from now on.

Later, when Naofomi goes to purchase the slaves from Lurolana Village, he is told that they have already been sold out for a high price to some other village. So, he decides to set them free.

However, things were not as easy as they appeared; every slave was taken to an underground arena in Zeltoble to fight. Naofumi and his friends decide to fight the underground battle for the sake of the enslaved people’s freedom.

