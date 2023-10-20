On October 6, Naofumi, Raphtalia and friends returned for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3. Now fans of the hit anime can enjoy the English dub on Crunchyroll.

Over a year has passed since Season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero (which aired from April 6 to June 29, 2022) concluded. Following the second season’s less-than-stellar fan reception after the meteoric success of Season 1 (January 9 to June 6, 2019), with complaints voiced over world-building, character development, and pacing, the stakes are high for season three. So can it win the series place back into fans’ hearts?

The third season – adapted from Aneko Yusagi and Seira Minami’s isekai light novel – maintains the 12-episode format of the previous season. However, it also comes with notable production changes. Director Hitoshi Hago – known for Made in Abyss – takes the reins as director from season two’s Masato Jinbo. Returning to the series’ successful origins, Kinema Citrus assumed sole responsibility for production, and the light novel’s authors confirmed their active involvement in shaping the storyline. With Kevin Penkin (Tower of God) returning as the music composer and the Japanese voice cast remaining unchanged, it’s safe to say that Season 3 is shaping up for an exceptional redemption season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: English dub release details

The English dub version of The Rising of the Shield Hero is released today – October 20, 2023 – on Crunchyroll. The series also has some behind-the-scenes changes.

Lucien Dodge took on the ADR Director role, Eric P. Sherman stepped in as producer, and Henry Mason returned as the scriptwriter.

Who’s the English cast?

The English dub cast is as follows:

Stephen Fu as Naofumi

Erica Mendez as Raphtalia

Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo

Taylor Henry as Aultcray

Imari Williams as Elhart

Kieran Regan as Fohl

Kimlinh Tran as Keel

Jackie Lastra as Melty

Katelyn Gault as Mirelia

Alice Himora as Nadia

Kira Buckland as Rishia/Shadow

Alexander Gross as Yuji

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: a quick recap

With over a year to wait between seasons, it’s no surprise if you need a refresher before you jump into season three. So here’s a quick recap of the storyline:

In season one, we were introduced to college student Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world as The Shield Hero to combat demonic invasions known as “The Waves”. Despite being the weakest of the universe’s four cardinal heroes, he captured viewer hearts on his extraordinary journey filled with betrayal, hardship and unwavering determination.

The second season saw Naofumi and his party face new challenges, including exploring alternate worlds and confronting giant monsters. However, it left fans wanting more.

As the third season unfolds on Crunchyroll, will The Rising of the Shield Hero recapture the magic of its first and rekindle the excitement that made it a standout in the anime world? Stay tuned with our coverage to find out.

