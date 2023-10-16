The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 3 is around the horizon, and here’s everything you must want to know about it, including its release date and time.

The new season of the popular Isekai anime has returned to the screens with even better animation and action sequences, so how can the audience resist getting hooked to it?

The last episode of The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 sees Mary and Claire in a tough spot. However, it seems things are not yet over for them as they were rescued at the end moment.

So, the terrifying conclusion of the ongoing season’s second episode left every fan curiously waiting for the upcoming installment. So, let’s find out when we will be able to witness the anticipated further events of the series.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 3 release date and time

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10:30pm JST. For International viewers, the episode will be simulcasted by HIDIVE after the Japanese release. Here’s the schedule that will let you know at what time should you expect the episode to come out in your region:

6:30am PT

7:30am MST

8:30am CT

9:30am EST

2:30pm BST

3:30pm European Time

7:00pm IST

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Episode 2 recap

In the vampire tower, we witness multiple fights until Mary and Clare enter a secret place, where they encounter Beta along with the other members of the Shadow Garden.

Beta makes a shocking revelation to the duo and says that only Elisabeth, aka the Blood Queen, can help them with the thorough research. On the other side, Rose, who was working with the Shadow Garden, secretively learned that Cid was in danger. After getting to know it, she couldn’t resist herself from revealing her true self.

On the way to Crimson Tower, Juggernaut catches Mary and Claire. The trio engages in an intense battle where Juggernaut overwhelms the duo with his immense powers. Mary and Claire knew that they could not defeat him, so as they were about to give up, Shadow interrupted the fight and rescued them.

Later, Mary’s true identity was revealed when she drank Claire’s blood to heal the injuries she received in the fight.

