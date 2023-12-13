10 best anime of Fall 2023 ranked

As Fall 2023 is nearing its end, here’s a look at the 10 best anime series of the season.

The final quarter of 2023 introduced several incredible anime, some even ranking significantly high on the charts. Now that the season is almost near its end, it’s time for the Winter 2024 anime season to bring forward some of the most highly anticipated anime series of the next year’s first quarter.

Overall, 2023 was a marvelous year for anime fans, and the Fall lineup didn’t disappoint at all. As usual, the last season features a few dozen series covering a wide range of genres and demographics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether they’re sequels or new additions to the anime world, most of them caught fans’ attention. Here’s a look at the 10 best anime of Fall 2023.

10. My New Boss Is Goofy

This slice-of-life office anime series follows Kentarou Momose who changes his job due to his boss’ harassment. Naturally, he feared he would face the same problems with his new job. Unexpectedly, his new boss Yuusei Shirosaki happens to be a goofy, sweet, and clumsy person. The animation is surely not the best out there, but the story is enough to make up for it.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

9. Ragna Crimson

This Shonen fantasy is set in a world where dragons rule the sky, sea, and land. Those who would fight them and win must be stronger than normal humans. The story follows dragon hunter Ragna, who joins forces with the mysterious Crimson in order to win against those dragons. The two completely different beings share the goal of destroying the dragon monarchs.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

8. Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

Fall 2023 anime season also introduced the new season of Dr. Stone. Senkuu and the Kingdom of Science are closer than ever to find the truth behind the petrification. However, they face several dangers ahead, keeping them from discovering the technology that destroyed modern civilization over 3000 years ago.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

7. The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow is a popular isekai and fantasy anime series that debuted in 2022. As the hour of awakening draws near, Cid and the Shadow Garden investigate the Lawless City where the red moon hangs low in the sky. Three powerful monarchs rule the streets, but Cid’s real challenge is the Blood Queen. She’s a vampire who has been in slumber for ages, but she’s about to be awakened.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: HIDIVE

6. Shangri-La Frontier

Based on the award winning Shonen manga, Shangri-La Frontier made its anime debut in Fall 2023. Set in a near future, the story centers around a world where VR games have become common. Rakurou Hizutome, a second year high school student only wants to find trash games. He discovers a new VR game, Shangri-La Frontier, and skips the prologue to jump straight into the game. However, Rakurou soon faces his biggest challenge as he struggles to discover all the secrets the game hides.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

5. The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries is set in ancient China, but the story is far from regular historical dramas. It follows Maomao, an eccentric 17-year-old girl who is kidnapped and forced to work as a servant in the Imperial Palace. Instead of resigning to her fate, Maomao secretly starts working as a pharmacist and catches the eye of Jinshi, an influential eunuch who recognizes her talents.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll & Netflix

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

4. Spy x Family Season 2

Spy X Family has long captured the viewers’ hearts with its intriguing plot and adorable family dynamic. Season 2 follows the Forger family as the continue to keep their identities hidden while working hard to maintain the peace between Westalis and Ostania. The season emphasizes Yor’s conviction toward her shady job as an assassin.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll & Netflix

3. Pluto

Pluto is a Netflix series based on the spin-off by Naoki Urasawa to pay homage to Osamu Tezuka’s popular series Astro Boy. This Seinen series is a dark adaptation of Atom’s “The Greatest Robot on Earth” story arc. The story follows robotic Europol detective Gesicht, who is sent to investigate the tragic death of the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 2

Attack on Titan’s finale was the most highly-anticipated anime of 2023. The episode crashed Crunchyroll servers and fans couldn’t stop talking about it for weeks. Featuring several changes from the manga and anime-only scenes, the finale was well-received across the globe.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

1. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is an enchanting tale that has claimed first rank in Top Anime chart of MyAnimeList with a rating of 9.13. The story begins with the ending of an epic journey. Four members of the victorious hero party return home after traveling together for ten years. As time passes, Frieren’s companions reach the end of their lifespans, while time stands still for the immortal elven mage. However, with the help of her old companions, Frieren finds an apprentice and embarks on a new journey to face her past regrets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.