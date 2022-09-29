Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot.

If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.

This will be Makoto Shinkai’s first film in three years, and now the film’s official website has released a new trailer, along with a poster visual.

And from the looks of the film, we might have another game-changing anime on our hands.

Suzume trailer introduces more magic and beauty

A new trailer and poster was unveiled by Catsuka on Twitter, as well as on the film’s official website.

The trailer, and the accompanying poster, shows what these creators are exceptionally talented at: creating beautiful looking movies. The trailer’s animation looks stellar and this quality will no doubt continue into the rest of the film.

The film seems to be more wackily fantastical than Your Name, with magic doors, transforming chairs, and an evil cat. The films production company, CoMix Wave Films describes the story as thus:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—

17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…

Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.

Nanoka Hara voices the leading Suzume Iwato in the film, and SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura makes his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata.

Makoto Shinkai, of Your Name fame, is directing the film and writing the screenplay. Masayoshi Tanaka, and Kenichi Tsuchiya, who also worked on Your Name, is designing the characters and directing the animation respectively.

When will the Suzume anime film come out?

Suzume will open in Japan on November 11, 2022.

Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Wild Bunch International will all release the film globally in early 2023. Crunchyroll will be handling the North American and some of the European distribution.