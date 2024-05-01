This Solo Leveling rap is the catchiest thing you’ll hear today

This new Solo Leveling rap is winning over the anime’s fandom, and it’s so catchy you won’t get it out of your head.

The UK rapper Pure O Juice recently released his rap on Solo Leveling and it’s already winning fans. The rap describes the anime’s protagonist, Sung Jinwoo and his journey as he transforms from being the world’s weakest hunter to the world’s strongest.

Pure O Juice released the rap on his official YouTube channel and his TikTok account. The video of the rap on YouTube has already surpassed 150 thousand views in just three days. His TikTok video received similar appreciation from viewers.

Fans are loving this Solo Leveling rap because of its catchy rhythm and lyrics. The highlight of the rap is when he insults Saitama from One Punch Man, citing Jinwoo’s ability to get girls without going bald.

While many viewers are finding this verse hilarious, some are also not pleased with the insult thrown at Saitama. However, the comments on the videos are mostly positive, praising the artist and calling the song “dope” and a “banger”.

Many viewers are also comparing this track with other Solo Leveling raps. Rustage, a popular rapper known for making songs on different anime shows, released one on the Solo Leveling manhwa back in 2023, before the show started. The video, titled ‘Solo’ and featuring anoravt, became famous and has 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Another popular Solo Leveling rap that fans are comparing Pure O Juice’s release to is “Arise” by Daddyphatsnaps. It was also released in 2023 on YouTube and has 1.6 million views.

Pure O Juice’s Solo Leveling song is only three days old and has the potential to become similarly famous. It’s already being praised for being very catchy. This rap proves once again just how incredibly popular the anime has become with just one season.

The series’ popularity is guaranteed to continue as Solo Leveling Season 2 was confirmed before the Season 1 finale. Before the second season is released, check out our explanations on Solo Leveling Episode 12 ending, every major death from Season 1, and Monarch of Shadows powers and abilities.

