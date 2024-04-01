Solo Leveling fans pick the best side character, and they’re right

Now that the first season of Solo Leveling is over, fans have started celebrating aspects of the story beyond Sung Jinwoo himself. When it comes to the supporting cast, there are some great characters, but one stands out.

If it wasn’t clear before, Solo Leveling made sure it was one of the best anime of the year with a huge finale that involved Sung Jinwoo finally adopting the moniker of Shadow Monarch. As the dust settles on a storming first set of episodes, an unspoken hero across the whole narrative is getting some recognition.

Go Gunhee, the current chairman of the Korean Hunters Association and one of the strongest Solo Leveling characters, is being celebrated by the fandom as the best of Jinwoo’s supporting cast. Currently a wise, old warrior, he’s a shrewd strategist and an eventual father figure to Jinwoo.

Article continues after ad

“He’s the uncle whose presence you take for granted but know he’s great and precious,” says one fan. “The Piccolo the story.” That last part will resonate in particular, since Piccolo is arguably the beating heart of Dragon Ball Z, providing constant mentorship to Gohan and steadfast camaraderie to Goku against all manner of evil.

Article continues after ad

“I love his character. Favorite moment is his reaction to Sung Jinwoo and Cha at the Hunter Gym together,” says another poster, referencing a funny scene in the manwha where Gunhee laughs off their young age.

He does have some competition in Kim Chul, one of the S-rank hunters, and Woo Jinchul, Gunhee’s protege. “He’s not outstanding in any way but I’m pretty sure he’d do anything necessary to protect Sung Jinwoo. Almost like a mini Go Gunhee,” writes another fan.

Article continues after ad

We’ll just have to wait for Solo Leveling Season 2 to see what’s in store. Check out our guides on the Solo Leveling manwha and the best anime like Solo Leveling, too.