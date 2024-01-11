Solo Leveling Episode 2: Release date & spoilers

Solo Leveling Episode 2 will feature the horror of the double dungeon as the hunters find themselves in peril – so here are the release date, time, and spoilers.

Solo Leveling recently made its grand anime debut and has established itself as the most popular Winter 2024 anime. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige, the anime is based on the popular manhwa by Chugong (Story) and Jang Sung-rak (Art).

The series is set in a world that drastically changed 10 years ago after the appearance of a “gate” that connects the world to a realm of magic and monsters. Modern weaponization doesn’t work on these monsters, but some humans are granted supernatural powers and are called “hunters.”

The story follows Sung Jin-Woo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank Gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s education. However, things take a turn for the worse when his team encounters a double dungeon. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Solo Leveling Episode 2.

Crunchyroll will Solo Leveling Episode 2 stream on January 13 at 9:30am PT. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday. Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks broadcast the episodes at 12 am JST.

You can find your time zone below:

12:30am Eastern Time

5:30pm British Time

6:30pm European Time

10:00pm Indian Time

12:30am Philippine Time

Solo Leveling Episode 2 spoilers

Solo Leveling Episode 2 will feature Sung Jin-Woo trying to figure out the riddles of the double dungeon. Joo-Hee is traumatized by the dangers in front of her, and she’s unable to move. On the other hand, Mr. Song thanks Jin-Woo for his quick reaction. However, Jin-Woo notices that Mr. Song’s arm is destroyed in the attack.

Reading the commandments on the tablet again, Jin-Woo realizes that the “god” the scriptures mention must be the biggest statue in the dungeon. One of the hunters tries to break through the gate, but the statue kills him effortlessly.

Following Jin-Woo’s advice, the hunters start obeying the commandments. However, discord between the team and confusion regarding the rules resulted in several deaths. Jin-Woo also gets severely injured and loses his leg.

Ultimately, during the last step, Kim and a couple more hunters flee the sacrificial chamber and survive the dungeon. However, Mr Song, Jin-Woo, and Joohee are left behind, with death looming over their heads.

Jin-Woo finally decides to sacrifice himself so Mr. Song and Joohee can escape. As soon as they leave, the statues start brutally attacking him. During his final moments, Jin-Woo begs for a second chance at life. Suddenly, a strange system approaches him and says he meets all the requirements for a secret quest called “Courage of the Weak.”

