One Punch Man artist calls Crunchyroll’s newest anime show “amazing”

Anthony McGlynn
We’re well into the Spring anime seasons now, and there’s one new show that’s caught the eye of the artist behind the ever-popular One Punch Man.

Kaiju No 8 premiered recently on Crunchyroll, and the anime show kicked off with a bang. As the title implies, it involves gigantic, Godzilla-like monsters, and the people who have to stop them.

Well, specifically, it’s about those who clean up after a fight with a big beastie, and one cleaner who gets the power to becoming a massive Kaiju. It’s humorous, weird, and a little grotesque, and it already has fans within the industry.

“The anime Kaiju No 8 is amazing, especially the monster attack scene at the beginning,” Yusuke Murata, the artist behind the One Punch Man manga, tweeted. “The art is realistic but has a unique touch that makes it interesting.”

That’s quite the blessing! Yusuke has worked with One Punch Man creator One on the manga since it first started in 2012, and they’re still collaborating on new chapters.

Kaiju No 8 was created by Naoya Matsumoto. The manga is much younger than Saitama, kicking off in 2020. It’s still ongoing too, though the adaptation has quite a bit of runway before matching the Kaiju No 8 manga.

The first season of Kaiju No 8 is currently arriving weekly on Saturdays on Crunchyroll. For more of the finest choices on the platform, check out our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll.

