One Punch Man movie gets an exciting update

Anime is getting a lot of attention from Hollywood right now, and one of the more ambitious productions has finally received an update.

One Punch Man has been slated for some of form of live-action movie since 2020, when Sony picked up the rights. Famed Fast and Furious director Justin Lin came on board in 2022, and now we’ve had another development update.

Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty, and Heather Anne Campbell have reportedly been tapped to re-write the current draft of One Punch Man. As of now, nothing else has been revealed, suggesting story details remain in the air until a screenplay has been produced.

But any movement is good. One Punch Man Season 3 has been in development for a number of years, so it’s a dead heat for what we’ll see first.

My money is on the anime show, since we’ve started getting some teasers. Easily one of the best anime of the last decade, One Punch Man has huge potential as a satire of superheroes and blockbusters on the big screen.

On the flipside, replicating the sequences and designs will be an expensive, tricky process. Saitama faces some absolutely huge monsters, who last only a couple of scenes because of his impeccable right hooks.

That might present some challenges. But Lin made Fast and Furious movies, so perhaps navigating wacky action scenes is part of the appeal. We’ll keep you posted, but until then, have a look at our upcoming anime list for more properties to keep an eye out for.