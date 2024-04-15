TV & MoviesAnime

One Punch Man movie gets an exciting update

Anthony McGlynn
Saitama in One Punch ManCrunchyroll

Anime is getting a lot of attention from Hollywood right now, and one of the more ambitious productions has finally received an update.

One Punch Man has been slated for some of form of live-action movie since 2020, when Sony picked up the rights. Famed Fast and Furious director Justin Lin came on board in 2022, and now we’ve had another development update.

Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty, and Heather Anne Campbell have reportedly been tapped to re-write the current draft of One Punch Man. As of now, nothing else has been revealed, suggesting story details remain in the air until a screenplay has been produced.

But any movement is good. One Punch Man Season 3 has been in development for a number of years, so it’s a dead heat for what we’ll see first.

My money is on the anime show, since we’ve started getting some teasers. Easily one of the best anime of the last decade, One Punch Man has huge potential as a satire of superheroes and blockbusters on the big screen.

On the flipside, replicating the sequences and designs will be an expensive, tricky process. Saitama faces some absolutely huge monsters, who last only a couple of scenes because of his impeccable right hooks.

That might present some challenges. But Lin made Fast and Furious movies, so perhaps navigating wacky action scenes is part of the appeal. We’ll keep you posted, but until then, have a look at our upcoming anime list for more properties to keep an eye out for.

Related Topics

one punch man

About The Author

Anthony McGlynn

Anthony is the Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto. He has over a decade's experience covering games and pop culture for outlets such as Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PCGamesN, PCGamer, The Digital Fix, and many more. He loves horror, sci-fi, heavy metal, Studio Ghibli, and The Muppets. He enjoys pro wrestling too, but don't hold that against him. You can find him at: anthony.mcglynn@dexerto.com

keep reading
Kaiju No 8
Anime
One Punch Man artist calls Crunchyroll’s newest anime show “amazing”
Anthony McGlynn
One Punch Man Season 3
Anime
One Punch Man Season 3: Release window, trailer, and everything else we know
Savannah Howard
One Punch Man Season 3 MAPPA
Anime
Why isn’t MAPPA animating One Punch Man Season 3?
Tulisha srivastava
One Punch Man season 2 finale
Anime
One Punch Man fans “thankful” after major Season 3 update
Aparna Ukil

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.