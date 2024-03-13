One Piece Chapter 1110 reveals Zoro’s new move – and fans already love it

The spoilers of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1110 are coming out and it has already set the fandom ablaze with excitement. The chapter not only will see the gathering of the Gorosei on Egghead Island but will also conclude the long-drawn fight between Zoro and Rob Lucci. The latest spoilers of the chapter reveal Zoro’s new move that knocks out Lucci in one shot.

The Egghead Arc is the first arc of the Final Saga of One Piece and it shows how serious things are getting for our favorite pirates. The arc has already had some pretty important and intense battles. Unfortunately, Zoro vs. Lucci is not one of them. Though the match-up between the CP0 agent and the second strongest member of the Straw Hat crew is pretty exciting, the fight happened mostly offscreen.

But with Chapter 1100, fans finally get a taste of how strong Zoro has gotten and how he can fare against awakened Devil Fruit users. Eiichiro Oda really knows how to appease his fans, as evident by the awesome move Zoro reveals in the new chapter. Fans are excited to see their beloved character in action after only snippets for months.

Zoro uses a new move in One Piece against Lucci

After appearing in only single panels once in a while, Chapter 1110 finally shows an extended scene of Zoro vs. Lucci. While fighting, Lucci feels a powerful Haki, probably from Saturn or the Summoning of the Gorosei. He can’t check its source since he’s tied up in his fight with Zoro.

However, Zoro ends the fight before Lucci can investigate the Haki, and it’s all thanks to Sanji. When Jinbei tells Sanji that Zoro is still fighting Lucci, the cook mocks Zoro and calls him a deadweight. Zoro, of course, hears this and is all the more motivated to defeat Lucci just to show Sanji.

This time when Lucci uses Shigan Madara, a technique he used on Luffy in Enies Lobby, Zoro dodges it and hits the CP0 agent with a technique of his own. He uses a technique called Three Sword Style – Hahava Leopard Hunter and ends the fight in one go.

Unlike his King of Hell, which he used against King in Onigashima, the Hahava Leopard Hunter is a base three-sword style. But Zoro’s new move is still named in a similar fashion to his other hell-based attack names. In Buddhism, Hahava is one of the Eight Cold Hells.

Fans are letting their appreciation for Zoro’s new move known on social media. One fan wrote on X, “This man never fails to put on a show. He’s one of the only Straw Hats and might be the only one who literally has a new move every fight.”

Another fan expressed their amusement at Zoro and Sanji’s rivalry and wrote, “Zoro beating Lucci after Sanji taunts him for wasting time with this leopard is hilarious,” while someone else pointed out, “Zoro didn’t even need ACoC to defeat Lucci.”

Now that Zoro is no longer tied in a fight, it’ll be interesting to see how he assists his crewmates in escaping the island.