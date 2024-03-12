One Piece Chapter 1110 spoilers confirm controversial fight is finally ending

One Piece Chapter 1110 spoilers confirm that the controversial fight going on for more than six months is finally ending.

One Piece is currently at the peak of its Egghead Arc as Vegapunk threatens to reveal the World Government’s secret to the world. Additionally, the chaos in Egghead continues to increase as more Gorosei members enter the island using the same summoning circle as Saturn.

Furthermore, he’s currently at death’s door, and it’s unclear if he will survive the fatal injuries. The recent chapter shows that the chances of his survival are slim to none. His message has the potential to turn the entire world upside down, so no wonder Gorosei is desperate to stop the broadcast.

One Piece is returning with Chapter 1110 after a week-long break. The spoilers confirm that the most controversial fight of the Egghead arc is finally ending in this chapter. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1110.

One Piece Chapter 1110 concludes the controversial Zoro vs Lucci

According to One Piece spoilers, Zoro finally defeats Lucci in Chapter 1110.

One Piece began Zoro vs Lucci with Chapter 1091, which was published in September 2023. However, even so, many months after the fight began, Zoro is still fighting the CP0 agent. It’s also worth mentioning that most of the fight happened off-screen, and Kuma’s past took several weeks to cover.

Nonetheless, While Lucci has awoken his Zoan demon fruit, Zoro has improved by leaps and bounds in two years. In Chapter 1107, Zoro is visibly exhausted from fighting Lucci and says they need to wrap this up since he’s in a hurry. However, his comment earns mockery from the villain, who calls the beloved One Piece character a “dead-weight.”

The fight disappointed several fans who felt that Zoro was too powerful to waste so much time on someone like Lucci. Hence, the beloved character received a lot of backlash due to the fight. Whether it’s criticism posts or memes, fans found unique ways to mock the right-hand man of the future Pirate King.

However, now the spoilers have officially confirmed that Zoro emerges victorious against Lucci. Additionally, he defeats the villain in a single attack. The official chapter will be released a few days later. Hence, the details of the fight are currently unknown. We will update this space once we have more information about it. In the meantime, our One Piece Chapter 1110 guide has all the other details you might want.