One Piece 1110 confirms new Gorosei Devil Fruit forms, and they’re incredible

Now that One Piece has entered its Final Saga, the true antagonists of the series are coming into focus. Years after their introduction, the Gorosei play a crucial role in the Egghead Arc. In this same arc, we get a glimpse of their Devil Fruit abilities. Now, in the upcoming chapter, the true Devil Fruit forms of the Gorosei are finally revealed.

The Gorosei in One Piece are a group of five World Nobles who hold the highest authority in the World Government. At least, that’s what the public knows. However, unknown to everyone but a very few, the Gorosei serve under a mysterious figure known as Imu.

The true roles of the Gorosei are to fulfil all of Imu’s orders and keep the existence of Imu and the Void Century a secret from the world. For the first time, the Gorosei play active antagonists in an arc.

In the Egghead Arc, Sabo’s memories reveal them killing King Nefertari Cobra, giving the first hints of their Devil Fruit powers. The arc also has Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of Gorosei, facing Luffy and his allies, and revealing his true Devil Fruit form.

One Piece has revealed the Gorosei Devil Fruit Forms

After failing to kill Vegapunk and facing the ridiculous power of Luffy’s Gear 5, Saturn summoned all four of his companions on Egghead Island. In the upcoming chapter, One Piece Chapter 1110, all Devil Fruit forms of the Gorosei are revealed as they face Luffy.

Like Saturn, the rest of the Gorosei are all Zoan users. The appearance and abilities of their Devil Fruit forms indicate that all of them are Mythical Zoan users and have awakened their Devil Fruits.

Saturn, who goes by the Warrior God of Science and Defense, takes the form of a humanoid hybrid of man and spider. Saint Marcus Mars, the Warrior God of Environment, appears as a giant bird. The sword-wielding Warrior God of Finance, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nasjuro, has the Devil Fruit form of a wild horse.

The other two Gorosei, Saints Topman Warcury and Shepherd Ju Peter, take the forms of a huge wild boar and a massive worm, respectively.

Mythical Zoans always come with some extraordinary powers, in front of which normal Devil Fruit abilities pale in comparison. Saturn already showed his mysteriously dangerous power of making everyone unable to move in his presence. The same degree of fearsome powers can be expected of his other counterparts and that just spells trouble for our heroes.