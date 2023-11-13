One Piece: Why didn’t Dragon save Ginny?

One Piece’s recent chapter revealed Ginny’s tragic fate as Dragon made no attempt to rescue her – however, there’s a reason why he couldn’t do that.

One Piece manga is currently featuring Kuma’s flashback as it introduces Ginny, a slave turned Revolutionary. She was one of the slaves in God Valley and teamed up with Kuma and Ivankov to plan their escape. Ginny was a genius who made a plan for the rescue of 500 civilians and slaves in God Valley.

After the God Valley Incident, she stayed with Kuma in the Sorbet Kingdom, and the duo later joined Dragon after he formed the Revolutionary Army. Ginny was even talented enough to become the East Army commander of the Revolutionary Army.

However, she was captured by a Celestial Dragon during one of her missions and forced to stay there as his wife. Two years later, she contracted a deadly illness called “Saphhire Scales” and was abandoned. During that time, no one from the Revolutionary Army, not even Dragon, attempted to rescue her. Delve deeper to find out why Dragon didn’t save Ginny in One Piece.

The reason Dragon didn’t save Ginny in One Piece

After Dragon received news of Ginny’s kidnapping, the flashback instantly took a two-year leap where a heartbroken Kuma fought battle after battle. Everyone was worried about her, but they were tied to their responsibilities and limitations. The only reason Dragon couldn’t save Ginny in One Piece was because he didn’t have the resources to do so.

The Revolutionary Army was barely making ends meet around 12-14 years ago. On the other hand, Ginny was kept in Mary Geoise, the holy land where the top brass of the World Government lives. It’s a place protected by Admirals, Fleet Admiral, the World Government’s Commander-in-Chief, and even the Holy Knights. In such a situation, initiating a war with them would only result in their defeat.

Furthermore, when Dragon saved Sabo around the same time, he talked about not being strong enough to change the Goa Kingdom. Therefore, if he couldn’t even save a small kingdom in the East Blue, then that’s all the more reason not to invade Mary Geoise.

Dragon is responsible for the lives of countless soldiers and his allied countries. Someone in that position couldn’t risk recklessly giving up everything for one commander. However, he was never heartless enough to ignore them completely. Kuma requested to leave the Revolutionary Army and told him about Bonney’s disease.

Dragon allowed him to take care of her and even promised to get the best doctors in the world for her. Furthermore, he sent Sabo and his best soldiers to invade Mary Geoise by taking advantage of the Reverie when he knew he was ready to declare war on the Celestial Dragons. The Revolutionary Army also prioritized Kuma’s rescue along with several other slaves.

