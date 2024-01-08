One Piece fan finds hidden details in new “Assu” opening

An inquisitive One Piece fan may have found some hidden details in the new anime opening “Assu” tied to the Egghead Island arc

The Egghead Island arc has finally kicked off in the One Piece anime to much excitement, as we’ve entered the “final saga” of One Piece, and with a new arc comes a new opening, showcasing what to expect for this new season. Although looking closer, fans think it includes major spoilers for those who don’t read the manga.

As is tradition with anything new in the world of anime, fans try to analyze every single shot they see on screen. Usually, this trend of overanalysis rarely bears fruit, but this time, fans believe there are genuine secrets hidden in the intro and that too much is given away in the opening.

Warning: this contains spoilers for One Piece’s Egghead Island arc.

New One Piece Egghead Island opening “Assu”

Watch the new Opening for the Egghead Island arc in the One Piece anime below and see if you can spot any secrets.

Hidden details in One Piece’s new opening

Reddit user Wild_Ad_3071 has taken it upon themselves to discover any secrets hidden within the new “Assu” opening. Their investigation has seemingly paid off with hidden symbols appearing during a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

The “Assu” opening itself actually contains a fair bit of spoilers for Egghead Island, including showing the real Dr. Vegapunk, Rob Lucci appearing for a rematch, and Crocodile, Mihawk, and Buggy the Clown are in cahoots up to something. While spoilers in the intro are a common practice for anime, it isn’t for One Piece, and it’s rather excessive.

Up to date, One Piece manga readers will recognize these symbols as Nika, the sun god, possibly the outline of one of the Five Elders, “Saturn,” the symbol of the Celestial Dragons, and what looks like a target, respectively. Though that last one is more up for interpretation, the others are fairly standard and may spoil what to expect coming during Egghead Island.

If you think that’s a lot to take in, remember that’s just the opening. We’ll have a lot to look forward to since Egghead Island is just starting.

