One Piece Episode 1068: Release date & spoilers

As the end of the Wano Country Saga draws near, the Kozuki family finds yet another ally on their side. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1068.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable characters. As Big Mom tastes defeat against Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, the series will continue the fight between Luffy and Kaido.

Article continues after ad

The recent episode features the end of Big Mom’s era, as Trafalgar Law declares. She’s finally down for the count, which leaves only one Yonko. However, it seems that the numerous injuries have taken a toll on Law and Kid, so they won’t be able to help Luffy any further.

On the other hand, fans will also see a new ally joining the battle. The upcoming episode has a lot in store for fans. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1068.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Episode 1068 will release on July 9 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1068 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The title of One Piece Episode 1068 is “Moon Princess Echoes! Wano Country’s Final Phase!” As Zunesha enters Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke explains that the giant elephant is a comrade of Joy Boy. Zunesha seeks permission from Momo to join the fight and be of help to him. Yamato is impressed by Momo’s ability to talk with the elephant.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Momo reveals that although Oden wrote about Laughtale in his journal, he decided to tear it off. The young Samurai fears the safety of his people and hesitates to “open the borders of Wano” as his father wishes. On the other hand, Orochi finally learns that Komurasaki is actually Oden’s daughter Kozuki Hiyori.

She reveals that the “Moon Princess” she often plays is actually her father’s favorite song. She wears a Kitsune mask because she cannot smile while playing the song Oden loved. Filled with grief and rage, Hiyori hides her face so no one suspects anything. The episode will also continue Luffy’s fight with a drunk Kaido. Kaido reminisces about his first encounter with Big Mom and grieves over her defeat. He also regrets that she would lose after they made a vow to find the One Piece treasure together.