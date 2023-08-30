One Piece creator praises Netflix’s “perfect” cast on cursed snail phone call

One Piece’s reclusive creator Eiichiro Oda reconfirmed his approval of Netflix’s live-action adaptation in the most One Piece way imaginable. Using a thoroughly disturbing snail phone made famous by the manga and anime.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation is fast approaching. The long-awaited project sets sail on August 31 and fans of the anime couldn’t be more hyped.

The show is already getting ridiculously high pre-release praise with some calling it the best live-action anime adaptation to date. First reactions from screeners are calling Netflix’s take on One Piece “the real deal”.

To add to the already significant accolades, creator of the manga Eiichiro Oda reaffirmed his own love for the final product. In a post to the OnePieceNetflix Instagram account, Oda relayed his thoughts on the show via an iconic Transponder Snail gifted to him by the cast and crew of the Netflix series.

Eiichiro Oda on live-action One Piece

Eiichiro Oda is notoriously private and goes to great lengths to avoid revealing his face to the public. As such, in the video where live-action Luffy Iñaki Godoy gifts him the Transponder Snail, his head is covered by an animation.

Normally the animatronic snail phone would be immensely off-putting, and it still is kind of, but the overjoyed reaction of Oda softens the whole bit. The phone works exactly as it does in the anime and manga and Oda reveals his thoughts from the snail’s mouth itself.

“As a Hollywood production, the action and VFX are great, not to mention the performances by the cast,” Snail Oda said. “But above all, I want to call attention to how perfect the Straw Hat cast are.”

Oda then gave what might just be the biggest stamp of approval a live-action One Piece could hope to attain. “It’s like you’re watching the Straw Hats in real life, which I’d love for you to savor.”

Shueisha Snail Transponders or Den Den Mushi are used for communication in the One Piece manga and anime

Oda has had a big input on Netflix’s take on the anime classic. He was given final approval on everything the streaming giant wanted to do with their version of One Piece.

Dexerto has a heap of Anime, TV, and Movies coverage so if you’re keen to hear more about Netflix’s One Piece or any of your other favorites, take a look.

