One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers just revealed Luffy’s hilarious attack against the Gorosei

The spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1111 just dropped. As predicted, it’s another great chapter that will leave fans wanting for more. In the new chapter, Luffy is still facing the Gorosei but he has a new hilarious attack in his arsenal for his five opponents.

One Piece Chapter 1111 is an important chapter in many ways. Not only is the number pretty iconic, this chapter also features the continued battle between Luffy and the Gorosei, and this is the last chapter before One Piece goes on a three-week long hiatus.

Chapter 1111 picks up where the last chapter left off. The Gorosei are all on Egghead. One of them tries to enter the Labophase while the other four are facing Luffy. He has the giants, Broggy and Dorry supporting him.

As the Gorosei go on with their attacks, including Warcury’s powerful Haki attack, Dorry and Broggy block them. Taking this opportunity, Luffy uses his new attack against the Gorosei and the attack is as ridiculous and hilarious as one can expect from Gear 5. In his Gear 5, Luffy creates a massive baseball bat and hits a homerun with all four Gorosei.

While the raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1111 are not out yet, it’s easy to imagine the panel of Luffy making his hilarious attack in a situation as serious as facing the Gorosei. It goes perfectly with Luffy’s character and endears him even more to fans.

Luffy’s new attack is a reminder of just how ridiculous the power of Gear 5 is. It’s already been stated that Gear 5 gives Luffy the ability to move anyway he wants to move and manipulate everything around him the way he wants. But this is a new height for Luffy and it has the potential to become a more substantial power in the future.

By creating a baseball out of nothing, Luffy has displayed an unthinkable ability of manifesting something out of thin air. This can also translate into Luffy being able to warp reality in his Gear 5. The true extent of Luffy’s Gear 5 abilities are unknown and this could be a hint to what may come next.

Luffy’s hilarious baseball attack in One Piece Chapter 1111 may have been amazing but it’ll hardly keep the Gorosei down. So, we can expect the fight to continue in Chapter 1112. Sadly, the chapter will be released three weeks later, on April 21, 2024.

