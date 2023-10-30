One Piece Chapter 1096 reveals one more Rocks Pirates member

One Piece Chapter 1096 features a shocking flashback as it reveals one more member of the Rocks Pirates – and it’s someone fans already know.

One Piece Chapter 1096 created quite the buzz on social media as the chapter features several big-shot pirates and Marines. Eiichiro Oda delivers yet another incredible chapter with an insane number of panels and characters. However, one of them is a Rocks Pirate member that fans already know about.

Recently we briefly see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s rampage on Egghead as the story suddenly transitions into Kuma’s flashback. The series also glosses over the God Valley flashback, which took place around the same time as the incident 38 years ago.

One Piece is currently in its Final Saga, so it’s no wonder Oda is revealing one mystery after another. In the upcoming chapter, we will see one more member of the Rocks Pirates, who fans are familiar with.

One Piece Chapter 1096 reveals all members of the Rocks Pirates

Crunchyroll

Earlier today, leaker Pewpiece shared brief spoilers of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1096. The chapter will reveal all the members of the Rocks Pirates except their captain, Rocks D. Xebec. There will be a familiar face among the pirates as Elder Nyon is revealed to be one of them.

Gloriosa, commonly referred to as Elder Nyon, is the former empress of the Kuja tribe from one generation before Shakuyaku. The series has never once revealed anything about her abilities, but considering she belonged to the most notorious pirate crew in the world means that her powers can’t be underestimated.

The legendary pirate crew included Edward Newgate, Shiki, Charlotte Linlin, Kaido, and a few more, who all made their name in the sea. Among the crew members, three of them even became Emperors of the Sea. The crew disbanded after the death of their captain. However, Xebec is still shrouded in mystery.

One Piece Chapter 1096 won’t focus too much on Elder Nyon. However, we at least know that she once used to sail across the sea along with some of the most powerful pirates the world had ever seen.

