One Piece Chapter 1096 reveals one more Rocks Pirates member
One Piece Chapter 1096 features a shocking flashback as it reveals one more member of the Rocks Pirates – and it’s someone fans already know.
One Piece Chapter 1096 created quite the buzz on social media as the chapter features several big-shot pirates and Marines. Eiichiro Oda delivers yet another incredible chapter with an insane number of panels and characters. However, one of them is a Rocks Pirate member that fans already know about.
Recently we briefly see Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s rampage on Egghead as the story suddenly transitions into Kuma’s flashback. The series also glosses over the God Valley flashback, which took place around the same time as the incident 38 years ago.
One Piece is currently in its Final Saga, so it’s no wonder Oda is revealing one mystery after another. In the upcoming chapter, we will see one more member of the Rocks Pirates, who fans are familiar with.
One Piece Chapter 1096 reveals all members of the Rocks Pirates
Earlier today, leaker Pewpiece shared brief spoilers of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1096. The chapter will reveal all the members of the Rocks Pirates except their captain, Rocks D. Xebec. There will be a familiar face among the pirates as Elder Nyon is revealed to be one of them.
Gloriosa, commonly referred to as Elder Nyon, is the former empress of the Kuja tribe from one generation before Shakuyaku. The series has never once revealed anything about her abilities, but considering she belonged to the most notorious pirate crew in the world means that her powers can’t be underestimated.
The legendary pirate crew included Edward Newgate, Shiki, Charlotte Linlin, Kaido, and a few more, who all made their name in the sea. Among the crew members, three of them even became Emperors of the Sea. The crew disbanded after the death of their captain. However, Xebec is still shrouded in mystery.
One Piece Chapter 1096 won’t focus too much on Elder Nyon. However, we at least know that she once used to sail across the sea along with some of the most powerful pirates the world had ever seen.
How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023
Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.
If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:
- Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world.
- Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica.
- Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.
Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.
You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.
See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.
- One Piece Chapter 1096 introduces the Holy Knights
- One Piece: The Figarland family explained
- One Piece: The true powers of Luffy’s Gear 5 explained
- One Piece: Shanks’ appearance in Wano Saga explained
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.