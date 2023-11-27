Naruto live-action screenwriter announced

Almost ten years after it was first announced, the live-action Naruto is finally on its way. And now it’s got an official screenwriter.

Following the success of Netflix’s One Piece, live-action adaptations of anime and manga are being announced left, right and centre. (Read, Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video).

Now it’s Naruto’s turn to be revived from the development dojo. Lionsgate’s upcoming live-action adaptation will take us on a trip to Konoha like never before.

So, that leaves a major question: Who is the newly announced screenwriter?

Naruto’s new screenwriter

Tasha Huo, who recently wrote the script for Netflix’s Tomb Raider series, was officially revealed as Naruto’s scriptwriter on November 25, 2023.

In August 2023, rumors circulated that Tasha Huo would be the official scriptwriter after she produced a rough draft. A recent announcement has now confirmed that Huo will indeed assume the writing role.

Who is Tasha Huo?

Named as one of Variety’s 10 screenwriters to watch for 2023, Tasha Huo was first thrush into the spotlight as the script writer behind the upcoming 2024 film Red Sonja.

In her interview with Variety, Huo says that its “a fan’s dream come true to adapt these beloved series.

“Adapting iconic characters or IP makes the writing of it easier, because the passion for writing is already there,” she says. “I’m so inspired by these characters already that it’s exciting to just take a part of their journey and try to tell that fun story in a way that would appeal to me as a fan.”

Naruto’s live-action: what else do we know?

Recent live-action projects, including HBO’s The Last of Us, have lent traction to the video game and anime adaptation world. Now, with Japanese anime series taking center stage in pop-culture, Naruto’s live-action adaption could be the next big thing.

The planned adaptation was first announced by Lionsgate back in 2015, with The Greatest Showman’s director Michael Gracey taking the helm. Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether he continues as the project’s director, the current assumption is that he’s still on board.

How will Naruto be adapted into a live-action?

As you likely already know, the timeless classic Naruto revolves around the adventures of teenage shinobi Naruto Uzumaki. Who, after the spirit of a demonic fox is sealed inside him, is shunned by the rest of his village.

However, that doesn’t stop him as over the course of the series we watch him embark on a coming-of-age journey, making new friends, battling new foes and passing his exams to become the ninja we know and love today.

Based on Masashi Kishimoto’s hit manga, the Naruto franchise spawned over 700 episodes and several films. So, it’s unclear where the story will begin or which arc it will adapt. Although social media has speculated that it could follow the events of Naruto or Naruto: Shippuden.

While much of the information about Naruto’s live-action is still currently based on rumors, one thing is for sure. The live-action is finally on its way.

