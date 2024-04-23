My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 is coming after the manga took a small break this week. Before the chapter comes out, there is a lot to speculate about what’s coming next.

The last chapter of My Hero Academia gave readers a glimpse into what happened after Aizawa and Present Mic were sucked into a portal by Kurogiri midbattle. It focused on the emotional confrontation between friends and how that led to Aizawa being able to come back.

Aizawa’s return in My Hero Academia Chapter 420 changed the tide of the battle. With the help of Tsukauchi, he gathered those who could still fight to aid Deku against All For One. More importantly, he delivered Eri’s horn to Deku to heal his destroyed arms. This development was crucial as Deku is the ultimate weapon against AFO and Shigaraki.

Thanks to last week’s break, the hype for My Hero Academia Chapter 421 is very high. The way the previous chapter ended promises exciting things to come in the next chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 will be released on April 28, 2024 at 7am Pacific Time (PT). It will be available for readers on Manga Plus and Viz Media, two of Shueisha’s official platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 will be released in global time zones at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 spoiler speculation

Chapter 420’s ending makes it easy to speculate about the events in My Hero Academia Chapter 421. For example, Aizawa along with his group of students containing Sero, Sato, Mineta, Momo, Kaminari, Shoji, Koda, and others will go all out against All For One.

While AFO is currently at the peak of his power, fighting so many heroes at once will not be easy for him. On top of that, Aizawa’s Erasure will be an obstacle in his path. Deku’s arms will take three minutes to heal completely with Eri’s Rewind, so Aizawa and co will have to keep AFO busy for at least three minutes.

MHA has always put a special focus on teamwork, so Chapter 421 is guaranteed to feature some exciting teamwork from Class 1-A. Though it’s doubtful whether their attacks will do much harm, it’ll be fine if they can just hold on until Deku is healed.

However, things may not go very smoothly for the heroes – as it rarely does. AFO can very easily overpower the whole group and do many gruesome damage in the next chapter. If that happens, the emotional drive of Deku will need to go even higher to defeat the Villain. But judging by the pacing of the story, Deku vs. AFO may have to wait for the next chapter.

While Chapter 421 will be released this Sunday, My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere soon in May. It is expected to be one of the best from the Spring 2024 anime lineup.

