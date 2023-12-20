My Hero Academia Chapter 410 spoilers tease Deku Vs. Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is returning from the short break of one week, and here, we discuss the early spoilers of the dark fantasy manga‘s Chapter 410.

Following each chapter’s release, My Hero Academia is inching toward its end, and it is evident from the upcoming chapter’s spoilers that hints at the beginning of the final war.

Every major battle of the manga has been over; now it’s time to witness the fight the fandom eagerly awaits. Yes, we are talking about Deku Vs. Shigaraki. The previous chapter featured Bakugou fighting AFO with his full strength. Finally, the manga saw someone defeating the mighty villain once and for all.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410 will continue the final saga, and here’s everything you should know.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410 spoilers: Deku Vs. Shigaraki Begins

The upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia is titled Farewell, All For One. The chapter begins with AFO as he thinks to himself that he should get to Shigaraki. The AFO vestige starts vanishing from his body before he can use his trump card, making him believe he still has a chance against the heroes.

AFO’s evilness didn’t allow him to make even a single happy memory in his entire life, and that’s why he wants everyone to suffer in the future. After some time, AFO appears as a crawling baby while Bakugou is seen in a devastating state. Of course, he got some severe injuries while fighting AFO.

Just before collapsing, Bakugo recalls what he said to Kirishima, and it seems he received a strange power to hold on to himself. The next moment, AFO shoots a sharp object from his mouth toward Bakugou, but fortunately, our hero dodges the attack by holding the object with his teeth. AFO starts feeling helpless and starts crying. He turns into a fetus, and the quirks from his body start vanishing as they go back to their former users. Lastly, All For One gets into an egg cell, and he is gone from existence once and for all.

On the other hand, Bakugo falls to the ground, leaving everything on Deku’s shoulders. As we all know, AFO’s ambition was to be the ruler, but Tomura Shigaraki wants to ruin every hero, and he is potent enough to do that. So, now that Bakugou is not in a good state, it would be thrilling to see how Deku will tackle Shigaraki.

