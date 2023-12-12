My Hero Academia live-action production begins at Netflix

Following the success of Netflix’s One Piece, the streaming giant is currently working on the popular animanga My Hero Academia’s live-action adaptation.

The story of My Hero Academia takes place in a world where 80% of the population is gifted with superpowers called quirks. We meet a boy named Izuku Midoria, who has no unique abilities. Despite this, he dreams of being the best superhero, and his life changes when meets All Might.

Over the years, MHA has blessed the community with several spin-offs, OVAs, and video games. The anime adaptation has come up with six seasons already, and the seventh is all set to grace the small screen in spring 2024.

Recently, an interview with Joby Harold brought some exciting news about the anticipated Netflix live-action after One Piece.

What do we know about My Hero Academia live-action so far?

In an interview with Collider, producer Joby Harold (known for his work on Obi-Wan Kenobi) discussed Apple TV’s Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, things more interesting when he was asked about the status of MHA’s live-action adaptation.

Harold confirmed that it’s happening and he’s part of the project. The producer continued by saying: “Absolutely. It is something I’m working on and loving working on. I’m excited to do it and get it out there.”

He did not speak much about exactly how the live-action series will adapt the source material or whether it will be a film or a TV series like One Piece. Nothing has been revealed about its release date, either.

But that’s not a big deal for the fandom, as everyone is overjoyed to know that Netflix is currently working on the project. After witnessing One Piece’s massive success, every fan wishes to see the same happening with My Hero Academia’s live action.

While several fans are happy with the news, some believe that not every anime needs a live-action adaptation. Their thought process might change once the live-action finally arrives on the streaming platform. However, it remains to be seen whether this one receives love and appreciation like One Piece or if it will fall in the same category as Death Note and Cowboy Bebop.

