Konosuba Season 3 release window revealed with official teaser

Konosuba is a fan-favorite Isekai anime that is returning after six years with the much-awaited Season 3, which will feature another animation studio and some new additions to the cast.

Gone are the days when the anime community only looked forward to the Shonen series. In fact, in recent years, several Isekai anime shows have kept every enthusiast on their toes. These shows include Mushoku Tensei, The Devil is a part-timer, and, of course, Konosuba. Isn’t it fun seeing the main protagonists starting fresh in a whole new world?

Konosuba was first introduced to us as a light novel, but the series gained popularity when the first anime adaptation of it came out in 2016, followed by a second season in 2017.

Season 3 has taken a long time to arrive, but that doesn’t mean the popular franchise kept fans out of content. A film titled KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson showed up in 2019, featuring a fierce battle between Kazuma and a monster in the hometown of Megumin. After that, a spin-off series named KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World arrived, and it focused mainly on Megumin.

Konosuba Season 3 release window announced in brand-new teaser

Konosuba Season 3 recently received a new teaser video featuring mainly the events of the first two seasons while also giving us a glimpse of what can be expected from the upcoming season. We also learned that the new season will arrive sometime in 2024. An exact release date has not yet been announced by the creators.

The third season of Konosuba will look a little different as it will see the animation work from Studio Drive instead of Studio Deen, which worked on the previous seasons. Even though the former studio is new compared to the latter, there is nothing to worry about as we have got a sneak peek at its work in the newly released trailer.

While the pivotal cast of the series is returning, there are some new additions. Voice actor Sayuri Yahagi joins the cast as Claire, Reina Ueda will be the voice of Rain, and Kanon Takao will portray Iris.

If you are someone who wants to catch up with the first and second seasons of the franchise before heading toward the upcoming season, you can count on Crunchyroll.

