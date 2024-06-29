Kaiju No 8 Season 2: First teaser and everything else we know

One of the more monstrous shows of the year so far, Kaiju No 8 garnered a significant fanbase over the course of the first season, but what about Season 2?

Kaiju No 8 had a tricky position. Going up against Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, two of the best anime ever in eyes of many, was always going to be tricky.

Nonetheless, the body horror anime managed to carve out a spot for itself, leading to some genuine anticipation for Season 2. But what’s in store?

Is it happening? What storylines will be covered? If you wanted to read the manga, what chapters should you catch up to? We have all your questions answered, and all without wrecking the city.

Is Kaiju No 8 Season 2 confirmed?

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 was confirmed on June 29, 2024, by Production IG, immediately following the release of the first season finale. No release window is given, but we know it’ll be available on Crunchyroll in the US and UK, just like the first.

There were rumors it’s been in development for some time. Leaker Sugoi Lite posted on June 25 that another season was already being animated.

Anime Expo, starting less than a week away on July 4, will probably be where we get the first details about what’s happening around Season 2. Stay tuned.

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 plot

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 will pick up on the cliffhanger of Kafka Hibino being arrested when it’s found out he can transform into a monster.

Held in military prison, he awaits private audience with higher ups, particularly Isao Shinomiya, the Director General of the Defense Force.

The aptly-named Kaiju No 8 Captured Arc gives way to the Kaiju Weapon Arc, where Kafka joins the Defense Force to battle against Kaiju No 9. Meanwhile, Director General Isao has a special armor built from one of the kaiju, something he starts using in the right against No 9.

Rest assured, in Season 2 Kaiju No 8 will still be as weird, dark, and action-packed as ever.

What manga chapters will Kaiju No 8 Season 2 adapt?

Kaiju No 8 Season 2 should adapt manga chapters 40 to 68, at least. Those cover two arcs, the Kaiju Weapon Arc and the Compatible User Arc.

The first season covered three arcs, amounting to 39 chapters, so it all depends on how long the next batch of episodes run. There’s plenty of runway, nonetheless.

That’s all the info we have on Kaiju No 8 Season 2 so far. Check out our guides for Tower of God Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 2, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest for ways to fill the kaiju-shaped hole in your life.