Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gojo’s death was important for the story

In the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we saw Sukuna not only defeating but killing Gojo. For every fan, Gojo was an invincible character who couldn’t lose against anyone. However, no matter how hard it is for us to accept the truth, Gojo’s death is important for JJK’s story to move forward.

When we were first introduced to Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, he seemed like a carefree person, but as we learned more about him, we found that there is much more about Yuji Itadori’s mentor.

Gojo stems from The Gojo family, and he is the first one in the entire family to be born with the two strongest powers in the world, one being the Limitless and the second being the six eyes. The potent sorcerer always stood up for his students and his close ones whenever any threat came his way.

Gojo was so incredibly strong that we thought that there was no cursed spirit that had the ability to take him down. In fact, Gojo claimed that he could even beat Sukuna, the King of Curses. So, it’s not surprising why every fan finds it hard to believe that Sukuna killed Gojo.

Why was Gojo’s death so crucial for Jujutsu Kaisen’s story?

Ever since Gojo was introduced to the story, he stole the spotlight from every other character (in a good way), including Yuji Itadori, the main protagonist of the series. He was, for everyone, a sorcerer who was even feared by the strongest of curses.

Gojo even mocked Sukuna (even though the King of Curses didn’t have his full powers at the time) by dominating him in their first fight. Even Kenjaku thought that Gojo couldn’t be defeated, so he resorted to sealing the sorcerer in the Prison Realm. Of course, Gojo being sealed for so many chapters wasn’t exactly a thrilling ride for every fan, but it’s hard to deny that during that time, we got to see every other character growing stronger.

Everyone, including Yuji, fought and expanded their battle prowess just so they could unseal Gojo. And when Gojo was unsealed, every other character took a backseat. It was Gojo who was driving the entire story, and no matter how good we felt seeing Gojo back on the battlefield, it was scary how we, the fans, didn’t even care about Yuji.

Of course, it would have been good if Gojo had defeated Kenjaku since the curse is wearing Geto’s body; however, let’s not forget the connection between Yuji and Kenjaku. It’ll be even amazing seeing Yuji confronting Kenjaku, who, technically, is Yuji’s mother.

Also, when it comes to Sukuna, who, for now, is the primary antagonist, the one to defeat the King should very well be Yuji.

After losing his grandfather, Yuji only had Gojo’s hand to guide him through everything, to give him a purpose. However, Gojo is so strong that with him around, Yuji can – or will – never unleash or realize his true potential. So, it’s really important for Gojo to leave the story – only then will Yuji take the entire matter into his hands and feel like the main character of the story.

