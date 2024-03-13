Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Usami?

The latest addition in the long line of opponents Sukuna fights in the Shinjuku Showdown is the Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer Atsuya Kusakabe. In the most recent chapter, he claimed that the strongest Grade 1 sorcerer could be anyone other than Usami or he. This is the second time he’s mentioned this person named Usami. But who are they?

The answer to this question lingers over Jujutsu Kaisen. Kusakabe was introduced back in the Shibuya Incident Arc and has been a consistent presence in the story since then. However, the entirety of his abilities and backstory are still unknown in the manga and anime show.

The vagueness of Kusakabe’s backstory makes the question of Usami’s identity all the more intriguing. Jujutsu Kaisen has had a few mysterious characters whose identities have been a secret for a long time and Usami could be one of them.

Who is Usami in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Usami’s identity is still a mystery, but we have some strong clues about who they are. Kusakabe mentioned Usami twice in Jujutsu Kaisen but gave no further context. This obviously led to a lot of speculation among fans who made all kinds of theories about who Usami is in Jujutsu Kaisen. On Reddit, a fan made an elaborate theory that could explain who this elusive character is.

Shueisha

According to the fan theory, Usami is Kusakabe’s little sister. In the story, Kusakabe is seen with his depressed sister who was grappling with grief after her son, Takeru’s death. Kusakabe couldn’t see his sister in such a state anymore and asked for Yaga’s help. Yaga, in turn, created a cursed corpse with Takeru’s information, giving his sister a reason to live again.

From this flashback, it’s clear that Kusakabe cares greatly about his sister and must’ve been close to her in the past. This supports the fan theory which says that Kusakabe and his sister Usami were originally a two-man team of jujutsu sorcerers. Takeru might have died in the middle of one of Usami’s missions, traumatizing her.

Keeping a cursed corpse of a person is not acceptable in the jujutsu world and it may incur the wrath of the higher-ups. So, Kusakabe tried his hardest to keep Usami out of the spotlight. This was why he answered that neither he nor Usami were the strongest Grade 1 sorcerers.

It is a very interesting fan theory and it elevates Kusakabe as a character. If this theory about Usami ends up being true, then Kusakabe might just become one of the most loved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more sorcery, check out our lists of the 10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters and 38 major Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.