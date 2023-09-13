Jujutsu Kaisen: Why doesn’t Season 2 have Juju Stroll?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has already aired seven episodes, but there’s still no trace of fan-favorite Juju Stroll. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark shonen series, so fans can expect several heart-wrenching moments. Based on the manga of the same name, created by Gege Akutami, the series holds the title of the dark Shonen trio. Even Season 1, which only features the initial part of the story, has its fair share of tragedies.

However, one of the best part of the series was actually the Juju Stroll that will always be featured after the end of the episode. Whether it’s Gojo’s hilarious antics, Panda’s troubles, or even the villains hanging out together, these short snippets brought along many memorable moments that don’t have any importance in the main plot.

However, even though so many episodes of Season 2 have already aired, the series doesn’t include funny side stories in any of them. Here’s why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 doesn’t have any Juju Stroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 doesn’t have screen time for Juju Stroll

Crunchyroll

Juju Strolls are funny side stories featuring some of Jujutsu’s most hilarious moments without affecting the main plot. MAPPA took these gags from Gege Akutami’s original storyboard and gave it beautiful animation. The first one was featured in Episode 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1.

There is no official confirmation as to why MAPPA stopped adding these side gags to the episodes. However, it’s most likely because of the chapters being adapted in the sequel season. Season 1 covers 63 chapters in 24 episodes, whereas Season 2 covers 74 chapters in 23 episodes. MAPPA would need as much screen time as possible to stay true to the manga.

Another reason could be the series getting too intense and dark. Whether it is the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc or the Shibuya Incident, both of them are extremely tragic and feature some of the most gruesome scenes in the entire manga. Even the later arcs aren’t as heart-wrenching as Shibuya. The opening already teases almost all the tragedies that will take place in the upcoming episodes.

Just thinking about what will happen in Shibuya is enough to depress anyone. When the war is going on, and our favorite characters are on the brink of death, it really doesn’t make much sense for the series to include unnecessary scenes. Furthermore, cutting down side gags also helps provide more screen time for the main plot.

