Jujutsu Kaisen: 8 best anime characters like Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen has given us several unforgettable characters; however, the most popular one in the franchise is definitely Gojo Satoru. Even though Gojo seems like a unique character to anime fans, there are interestingly some other anime characters that are similar to our beloved “Honored One.”

Gojo is loved by the community for his quirky nature and, of course, his overwhelming and dominating strength. We’ve seen several bad guys who are incredibly powerful, but very rarely do we see a good guy flexing the top position in the food chain. But Gojo is one such character.

Many fans might agree that Gojo is the reason why Jujutsu Kaisen got so popular. However, recently Gojo hasn’t had a good time in the anime or the manga.

While the community will surely miss seeing Gojo on the screens for a while, there are some other similar anime characters to fill that gap.

8. Aizawa Shota (My Hero Academia)

First things first, Aizawa Shota’s role in My Hero Academia makes him somewhat similar to Satoru Gojo, as both of them serve as mentors to a group of heroes. However, the style of their teachings is entirely different. Shota’s teaching style is strict, whereas Gojo believes in taking a friendly approach.

However, Shota and Gojo are similar in the sense that they are always ready to go to any lengths whenever their students are in danger. Hence, they are not only similar to each other but are also considered the best teachers in the anime world.

7. L (Death Note)

L is the most intelligent detective in the Death Note universe. He was the first one to trick Light Yagami, aka Kira, the brutal antagonist of the series. L always takes up the cases he feels are challenging, and he never exposes his true identity to anyone and communicates to the authorities through his assistant. He does this to work secretively and capture the criminals. The most tricky case he got involved in was the one involving Ryuk’s Death Note.

For L, it’s his job that comes as the top priority, and that’s what makes him similar to Gojo. Of course, Death Note doesn’t have any power system, and L is simply a human, whereas Gojo flexes powers that can eliminate entire countries. However, L is possibly the smartest person, and in a series where intellect reigns supreme, he can be said to be one of the most powerful people on the planet. So, in that sense, L is a lot like Gojo.

We also know that Gojo doesn’t really care about humans; he only does his job as a sorcerer to protect his students. Similarly, L doesn’t care about human life as a whole, and he only goes against Light because, for L, Kira is the only person on the planet who matches his intellect. And, of course, L cared about his idea of Justice.

6. Shigure Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Like Gojo Satoru, here comes a handsome man named Shigure Sohma from Fruits Basket. He is a pervert who never fails to use his manipulation skills to get what he wants. Gojo isn’t a pervert, but we know how he can mold every situation in his favor through manipulation.

Shigure is most disliked by people around him (like Gojo is hated by his superiors) for his clumsiness and dirty mind. Sohma is also seen as a clown until the situation asks him to bring out his cunning side. Similarly, no one would take Gojo seriously if they only looked at his playful side until, of course, sensei gets serious.

Besides that, Sohma and Gojo also share the same voice actor: Yuuichi Nakamura.

5. Joseph Joestar (Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure)

Netflix

Here, we have listed a character from Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure who has a comic timing similar to Satoru Gojo. He never fails to make the viewers laugh until their stomach aches. That’s because there have been several instances where we got to see Joestar flaunting his humor in the middle of fierce fights.

For the time being, we can say that it’s his carefree and humorous attitude that makes him someone who matches the level of Gojo. Yes, he is a potent fighter, but he definitely has a long way to go in order to match Gojo’s overpowered abilities.

4. Saitama (One-Punch Man)

Saitama is undoubtedly the strongest character the anime industry has introduced us to. He is someone who holds the capability to knock anyone out with just one punch. There is one instance in One-Punch Man where Saitama fights Garou in outer space, but suddenly he sneezes after getting cold. Well, his sneeze destroyed the major portion of the huge planet Jupiter. Hence, we know how overpowered he is.

Now, if we talk about the humor, Saitama doesn’t always intentionally act funny, but it’s his actions, or should we say his naivety, that make him a hilarious character. For instance, in the House of Evolution story arc, when Saitama is fighting against the monster Carnage Kabuto, he remembers that it’s the bargain day at the local supermarket, and he can’t resist screaming the supermarket’s name throughout the battle. That scene made us remember Gojo’s introduction in JJK, where he was talking about a Sendai delicacy while fighting Sukuna for the first time.

So, it’s not only Saitama’s fighting skills but also his humorous side that make him an anime character who seems similar to Gojo.

3. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy is one of the characters who matches the level of Satoru Gojo’s hilarity through his cute gestures and actions. For the time being, Luffy is not as strong as Gojo, but seeing his determination toward his dream, one day he may become the strongest pirate in the One Piece universe.

Luffy has met several dangerous villains since the beginning of the series, and despite not being able to match their cruelty, he has protected himself and his friends every time using his basic devil fruit powers. So, it would be fair to say that if Luffy met Gojo somewhere in the parallel universe, we would have seen him developing a similar relationship with the sensei as he holds with Shanks.

2. Kakashi (Naruto)

Similar to how Gojo is a teacher in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakashi serves as a mentor in the Naruto universe. Apart from that, Kakashi’s white hair and eye mask make him even more similar to our favorite sensei in terms of appearance.

Even though Kakashi has gone through massive emotional damage throughout his past life, he never fails to act humble with whoever he crosses paths with. He seems to be the most laid-back character in Naruto, who does not take anything seriously and rather chooses to be unruffled. On top of everything, like Satoru, he also doesn’t stay behind whenever a threat looms over him or his people, especially students.

1. Killua (Hunter X Hunter)

Killua comes from the Hunter X Hunter universe, and flaunts a similar body stature and personality traits as Gojo. Some might say he is like the younger version of the blindfolded sensei.

Given that Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by the dark fantasy manga Hunter X Hunter, it’s obvious the two series have a lot of similarities. But the most intriguing detail is that seeing Killua, every JJK fan can imagine him being an exact copy of Gojo after growing up. Killua also comes with limitless prowess and from a powerful family (sound familiar?), and he fights every danger that comes his way. We recently saw Kid Gojo in the anime series (being voiced by Killua’s voice actor), and we can’t deny that he looked exactly like Killua.

However, the one difference between these characters is that Gojo does not get scared of even the biggest foes, but Killua is not confident about his powers when he has to go one-on-one with the ones he thinks are more powerful than him.

