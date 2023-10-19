Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Yuji Itadori dead in the anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is coming up with back-to-back spectacular episodes. Last week’s episode focussed entirely on Nanami, and the latest episode made us fall in love with Yuji Itadori. Well, the ending left us puzzled as we saw Yuji lying on the ground. So, let us find out if Yuji is dead or if our hero gets back on his feet.

After the fight between Nanami and Haruta concludes, we see Yuji going to Shibuya Platform as he does not want to waste even a minute to reach Gojo’s location to rescue him. There, he comes across Choso, who, without any delay, attacks Yuji as he wants to take revenge for the death of his brothers.

Choso is a cursed spirit who can kill anyone with his blood manipulation abilities, but this time, he comes across an opponent who can trick anyone with his intellect.

However, the curse dominated the fight in the ending moments, leaving us wondering if our beloved character is alive.

Does Yuji Itadori die in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

No, Yuji does not die in the intense battle with Choso, even though he seems dead to every viewer and the evil curse himself. In fact, at the end of the episode, Choso proudly says to Yuji that once you reach the other side, don’t forget to ask for forgiveness from my brothers. After that, as he is about to make his final move, he gets distracted by memories of events that never happened.

While Yuji collapses, we see a glimpse of Sukuna, in which he ridicules Yuji for getting beaten by an “inferior opponent.” Besides that, as Choso’s head starts ringing badly due to the memories, he can’t deliver the final blow and simply comes out of the bathroom. Fortunately, Yuji survives the entire ordeal, and we will get to see more of him in the upcoming episodes.

Moreover, there is no denying that Choso gives severe injuries to Yuji; he even pierces our hero’s liver and damages a major portion of his shoulder. So, it would be intriguing to see how Yuji gets healed after taking these injuries. There are chances that we will see Sukuna coming forward to heal Yuji since the boy is his vessel, after all.

