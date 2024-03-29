Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray removes obvious Naruto reference

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray removes an obvious Naruto reference in one episode – so here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most popular series of 2023, winning several Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year. This month, the franchise released the Blu-ray DVDs of the Shibuya Incident arc. Fans are baffled by the extended fight in the most controversial episode of the season.

The Blu-ray version not only fixed the controversial Sukuna vs Mahoraga episode but also made several other noticeable changes. Apart from the lighting and undimming in every episode, the art looks more refined and polished.

Fans point out an obvious Naruto reference that has been removed from the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray. Toji Fushiguro returns to the Shibuya Incident Arc through Granny Ogami’s Séance Technique. In Season 2 Episode 15, he fights the special-grade curse Dagon. However, in several instances, Toji’s hair resembles a popular Naruto character, Sasuke Uchiha.

It’s not just Toji’s hair, but his eyes and smile are very different in the Blu-ray version. The new version has several additional scenes, extended versions, and better attention to detail. Just the Sukuna vs Mahoraga episode has more than 70 cuts.

Fans have mixed reactions toward this particular change. A Reddit thread shared some major changes, including Toji’s hair. One fan commented: “Toji’s face looks ridiculous in the og. He looks like the damn wicked Witch of the West.” The fan further adds: “More details don’t mean better. he looks awful. He doesn’t look like Toji whatsoever.”

“E15 was definitely the episode with the worst production conditions. I wonder how much time they had for the second half of the ep, considering every drawing of Jogo in the TV version looked terrible, said another.

However, one fan commented in favor of the original version: “Wow, the differences are amazing! Though I kinda prefer Toji with Sasuke’s hair and those sick demon eyes.”

Another fan shared: “I like Toji’s face in TV more, but everything else looks good.”

You can also check out how to watch the Sukuna vs Mahoraga Blu-ray version.