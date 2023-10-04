Jujutsu Kaisen: Who can defeat Sukuna after Gojo’s death?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is getting more intense than ever after Gojo, the only hope of defeating Sukuna, died tragically. Here’s a look at which character is most likely to defeat Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest sorcerer alive meets his end in the most brutal way possible. Sukuna lives up to his title of King of Curses and easily defeats Gojo. Gojo’s death is not only heartbreaking but also fruitless since the villain hasn’t been weakened at all.

On the contrary, Sukuna is stronger than ever as he has now reincarnated in his real form using Megumi’s body as a vessel. In chapter 237, we learn that Sukuna has always known how to reincarnate himself, but he was holding back for some reason.

Before, Sukuna used a vessel to exist as a cursed spirit, but now he’s a living part of the world. He’s gained all his strength. Delve deeper to find out which Jujutsu Kaisen character is likely to defeat Sukuna after Gojo’s death. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers confirm Sukuna’s new opponents

Crunchyroll

According to the leaks, Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma enter the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

Sukuna has already claimed the lives of two extremely powerful sorcerers, Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo. While Gojo was hailed as the strongest sorcerer alive, Hajime was the God of Lightning in the ancient era.

Both of them never stood a chance against the King of Curses, who is the embodiment of evil. As the upcoming chapter confirms Hajime Kashimo’s death, Yuji and Hiromi enter the battlefield without wasting a second.

Since Yuji is the protagonist, he is the character with the highest chance of taking down the undefeatable Ryomen Sukuna. Ever since Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, Yuji has been sidelined. His true powers have yet to be explored. And we still don’t know the real reason Kenjaku gave birth to him.

Yuji’s mother, Kaori Itadori, had a powerful antigravity technique that Kenjaku claimed for himself. Kenjaku always holds Yuji in high regard, but Sukuna always underestimates the latter. In the upcoming chapter, as Yuji jumps onto the battlefield, he prepares to launch an attack using his arms that look similar to Sukuna’s.

Gojo had previously mentioned that even though Yuji doesn’t have an innate cursed technique, he has the potential to use all of Sukuna’s techniques. There’s also the fact that Sukuna’s 20th finger is missing, which was believed to be in Gojo’s possession.

Yuji defeating Sukuna is the likely scenario since the former is the protagonist. However, he will also likely get support from other characters. Yuta Okkotsu is currently the only special-grade sorcerer, so he will take action in the upcoming chapters.

