How to watch One Piece Egghead arc – what time is it out?

One Piece is all set to debut its highly-anticipated Egghead arc – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it drops.

As one journey ends, the Straw Hats set sail for a new adventure. And this time, they will arrive at a futuristic island with countless wonders. The Straw Hats had an epic adventure in Wano country, where they dethroned two Yonkos with their allies’ help. However, more challenges lie ahead of them in the Egghead Island of One Piece.

The anime has entered its Final Saga for a while now. However, Egghead arc begins when they land on the island. Since it’s the first arc of the Final Saga, it’s considerably more significant than any arc we’ve watched so far. Not to mention, the amount of mysteries that unravel in this arc is astounding.

The recent episode dropped a major mystery about the protagonist. Since the first episode, the series has focused on Luffy’s dream to be the next Pirate King. However, Episode 1088 reveals that Luffy’s real dream is something else, and he can only achieve that by becoming the Pirate King. Here’s how and when you can watch One Piece’s Egghead arc.

One Piece Egghead arc will debut in Episode 1089 and release on January 7 at 9:30am JST. The anime is returning after a brief hiatus.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6pm PT

8pm Central Time

9pm Eastern Time Zone

2am UK

6.30am India Standard Time

10.30am Australia

Where to Watch One Piece Egghead arc

The upcoming episodes will be available on Crunchyroll. In some territories, One Piece is also available on Hulu, Disney+, and Funimation.

Crunchyroll shares a brief synopsis of the upcoming arc: “The Straw Hats begin a brand new adventure on the futuristic land of Egghead Island!”

Click here to check out the spoilers for One Piece Episode 1089 and here to read more about the Egghead arc.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

