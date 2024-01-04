One Piece Episode 1089: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1089 will officially debut the Egghead arc – so here are the release date, time and spoilers.

One Piece recently wrapped up its highly-anticipated Wano Country Saga. The story will now shift from a feudal Japan to a futuristic island. After recovering from their long battle in Wano, the Straw Hats are now ready for a new adventure.

The recent episode dropped a major mystery about the protagonist. Since the first episode, the series has focused on Luffy’s dream to be the next Pirate King. However, Episode 1088 reveals that Luffy’s real dream is something else, and he can only achieve that by becoming the Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, while the Straw Hats are traveling to a new island, Luffy’s brother Sabo finds himself in the middle of a major controversy. The World Government declares Sabo to be the assassin of Nefertari Cobra, but Luffy and the crew think otherwise. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1089.

One Piece Episode 1089 will be released on January 7 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

Article continues after ad

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

6:00pm PT

8:00pm Central Time

9:00pm Eastern Time Zone

2:00am UK

6:30am India Standard Time

10:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1089 preview and spoilers

Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1089 is titled “Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo’s Paths!” After Luffy reveals his real dream to his crew, Franky says they need to find the last Road Poneglyph. However, Robin says that no one has seen that Poneglyph in a long time, so its whereabouts remain unknown.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Navy HQ is in chaos trying to locate Sabo as he moves from Kamabakka Queendom to Lulusia Kingdom. One of the Five Elders calls him unlucky for seeking refuge in a kingdom that rebelled against the World Government a few days ago, while the other elder says it’s simply “fate.”

Article continues after ad

Sabo barely manages to contact the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army and swears to Dragon that he didn’t kill Cobra. He also tells them about someone occupying the Empty Throne. However, Lulusia Kingdom blows up to bits the second after. The series shows a glimpse of Imu, suggesting that they are behind the annihilation of an entire kingdom. Sabo’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A few days later, the Straw Hats are caught up in a massive storm, and they rescue Jewelry Bonney, one of the Worst Generation Pirates. Additionally, SWORD members worry about Koby’s life as they request the Rear Admiral, Prince Grus, to join them in the rescue mission. However, infiltrating Blackbeard’s base in Hachinosu is too risky for even the Marine higher-ups.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1089: