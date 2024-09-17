Solo Leveling movie: First trailer, release details, and more

Not content with dominating 2024 on the small screen, Solo Leveling is coming to theatres in a new compilation film titled ReAwakening.

Solo Leveling has quickly established itself as one of the best anime going. The first season immediately propelled the anime show into the leagues of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of worldwide fanbase and intrigue.

As we wait for Season 2, A-1 Pictures is bringing Sung Jinwoo‘s journey into cinemas, for a reminder of what’s happened so far, and a preview of what’s coming. The first Solo Leveling anime movie is coming very soon, and it promises to be one of the major events of winter 2024.

But when exactly can you see it? Will there be a home media version? What does the compilation film covered? We have the answers you seek, right through this ominous gate…

When is Solo Leveling: ReAwakening out?

Solo Leveling: ReAwakening comes out on November 29, 2024 in Japan. No international dates are provided, but a broader rollout is teased in the first trailer.

This means that we can expect the movie to arrive at the end of November or start of December. The dubbing process and other variables sometimes leads to gaps between the Japanese/Korean releases and the US, but given this is ultimately a publicity exercise, it’s unlikely any delay will be substantial.

ReAwakening is the premiere of Season 2

There are two halves in Solo Leveling: ReAwakening: a recap of Season 1, and then the first two episodes of Season 2. This will mark the first time viewers anywhere get to see how the new season kicks off, introducing the Red Gate Arc.

Aniplex

Sung Jinwoo gets himself and some rookie friends into a raid with the White Tiger Guild, but unfortunately their quest involves going through a Red Gate, where the stakes are raised considerably. In a normal gate, hunters can escape before completing the dungeon, or help can step through.

Neither is possible for a Red Gate, creating a life-or-death scenario for Jinwoo’s raiding party. They have to defeat the boss, or die trying – and we’ll see how everyone handles that information in ReAwakening.

Solo Leveling continues in January 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 kicks off properly in January 2025, so if you miss ReAwakening, you won’t have long to wait. A-1 Pictures is keeping the gap between seasons small, at least to start, since the show only debuted in January 2024.

Aniplex

We don’t know exactly how many episodes are coming or any more information, but if we can start every year with more Solo Leveling, that wouldn’t be half bad.

Will Solo Leveling: ReAwakening be streaming?

It’s unlikely Solo Leveling: ReAwakening will be available for streaming about theatrical release. Compilation films are rarely put out on home media because they’re made up of existing material.

The movie is made up of footage from the first two seasons, so you can find everything in the existing home media versions. A separate release would be somewhat redundant. So, if you want to preview Sung Jinwoo’s next chapter, the cinema is how to do it.

That’s everything we have on Solo Leveling’s upcoming film. For more anime on the big screen, check out our guides to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack and My Hero Academia: You’re Next.