Haikyu director shares thoughts on sequel movie

The popular sports anime Haikyu is getting a sequel movie that will feature the highly-anticipated match with Nekoma High. Here’s what the director has to say about it.

The popular sports manga created by Haruichi Furudate is getting it’s first movie next year. Haikyu’s previous season aired in 2020, leaving fans hanging for the match they wanted to see the most. The series has hyped up the Kurasuno vs. Nekoma match since the beginning.

Now, these schools are finally competing at the Nationals, and there’s no doubt it’s going to be phenomenal. The movie, titled Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump will be released in two parts.

On February 16, 2024, the first part will be released theatrically in Japan. However, the international release date has yet to be announced. The movie’s director has now shared his thoughts about the movie.

Haikyu movie director shares thoughts

As soon as the first trailer for the Haikyu movie was released, director Susumu Mitsunaka shared it with the message: “I will be directing Haikyu again. I think it would be great if we could do something unique to movies. All the staff members are enthusiastic about their work, so I can rely on them. Thank you.”

Mitsunaka will write and direct the first film, with Takahiro Kishida returning as character designer and Takahiro Chiba as principal animation director. No facts about the second film have been revealed as of it’s writing.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Haikyu reads: “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school.”

“Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the ‘King of the Court’ Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

Here’s a look at the Haikyu movie trailer:

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

