Gods’ Games We Play: Premiere window, cast & trailer

Upcoming anime series Gods’ Game We Play has unveiled more details. Here is everything we know so far.

Almost two years after the anime adaptation announcement for Gods’ Game We Play, we’ve finally received some of the information we’ve been waiting for.

Based on Kei Sazane’s original novel series, Gods’ Game We Play has grown a steady fanbase since it began serialization back in 2020.

Now that we’ve got more details about this exciting new fantasy series, here’s everything you need to know so far. Including its release window, cast members, and teaser trailer.

Gods’ Games We Play release window

The anime adaptation of Gods’ Games We Play will debut in April 2024.

On December 20, the series’ official Twitter page announced that the long-awaited anime series would broadcast in April 2024.

Alongside this announcement came the release of its second short teaser trailer, introducing us to the cast, crew, and vibrant characters we can expect to see in the series.

Gods’ Games We Play plot

The premise of the series is simple. With their abundance of free time and unchallenged powers, the gods grew bored and decided to spice things up. How? By granting a select few human “Apostles” powers, enabling them to meet the gods on a spiritual playing field to beat them at their own game.

At the start of the series, no human has managed to win the games. Why? Because gods by nature are capricious, unreasonable, and often incomprehensible. However, after former Goddess Leoleshea wakes from a deep sleep and requests to team up with the greatest player of the era, she’s introduced to a human called Fay. From here, the ultimate battle of wits begins. But who will come out on top?

Gods’ Games We Play cast and crew

Produced by Liden Films, Gods’ Games We Play is being directed by Tatsuya Shiraishi, with series composition by NTL, character designs by Yoshihiro Watanabe, and music by Gin.

The known cast is as follows:

Hina Tachibana as Pearl Diamond

Kanna Nakamura as Nel Reckless

Ami Koshimizu as Miranda

Nobunga Shimazaki as Fay Theo Filth

Akari Kita as Leoleshea

Gods’ Games We Play trailer

On December 20, the second teaser trailer for Gods’ Games We Play was released. Featuring former Goddess Leoleshea, Fay, and the rules of the game, the trailer has also unveiled the theme songs. AliA will perform the opening theme titled NewGame, while Hina Tachibana (who also voices Pearl) will perform the ending theme, I’m Game.

We currently don’t have any information about where you’ll be able to watch the series. However, we expect the details to be revealed closer to the release date.

While you wait, you read the Seinen manga on Monthly Comic Alive, and you can check out more of our anime coverage here.