Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Part 2 release date finally revealed

The much-awaited anime event Jump Festa 2024 is here, and it has finally revealed the release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Part 2. Here is everything we know.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Part 1 premiered with a 2-hour-long first episode on Crunchyroll on September 29, 2023. Since then, it has been praised for introducing the entire fandom to a new, charming world. In fact, fans have even been calling it one of the most beautiful anime of 2023.

The anime’s story follows Frieren, an elf who deliberately looks for magic spells. Her ambitions take Frieren to beautiful places where she meets different companions. However, not all of them stay with her for too long, making this a pleasant yet heartbreaking journey.

The first part of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s end is approaching its end, so every fan was eager to know when the second part would arrive. Well, we finally have an answer to that.

Frieren: Beyond’s Journey’s End will bid us goodbye with Episode 16 on December 22, and after that, the characters will return to our screens on January 5, 2024. That means we won’t have to wait too long to get the new episodes. Anime fans are super excited for Part 2, but are obviously disheartened that the anime will not be around for an entire week.

The first part of the anime featured twelve episodes, where the first episode was 2 hours long. However, with the premiere episode being the equivalent to the length of four individual episodes, Part 1 technically gave us 16 episodes. Madhouse initially confirmed that this would be a two-cour season, so the second part of the anime will also give us twelve episodes.

While it is not confirmed, the studio might also end the series with a special episode. If that’s true, the final episode might also feature a runtime longer than the regular episodes.

All the episodes of Frieren’s first part are available to watch on Crunchyroll. We can expect the new episodes to arrive on the same platform.

