10 best anime for a date night

Whether it’s a first date or you’re just looking for a romantic night in, here are ten anime that are perfect for couples to watch together.

There’s nothing more magical than when two anime fans fall in love. Of course, to do this, they’ll probably have a date first. But what will they do on this date? Watch anime, of course.

Romance series are the obvious choice. However, there are several other with a good balance of action, comedy and heartfelt moments that would appeal to most tastes.

So, if love is on your mind and you want to find the perfect anime to enjoy on a date, here are ten anime series that are perfect for date night.

Get ready for the ultimate Otaku night in with your partner (or partner to be), with these fantastic anime films and series. Don’t worry, they’re not in any particular order, so feel free to browse and pick something to your tastes.

1. Your Name

Of course this list had to open with the 2016 fantasy film, Your Name.

This touching romance follows two teenagers, Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyumizu, who intermittently switch bodies and unleash chaos on each others lives. But things get even more complicated, because they’ve never met before: Miyamizu is from a rural town and Tachibana is from Tokyo.

As the story unfolds, the two eventually discover more about each other, figure out ground rules for sharing their bodies, writing messages on paper, their phones and their skin and eventually fall in love.

This touching romance is a perfect choice for date night, since it can be viewed in one sitting. Fans can fall in love with each other, and the characters, with this breath-taking tale.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Ouran High School Host Club

Reverse harem stories were once all the rage in early 2000s anime, J-dramas and K-dramas, and Ouran High School Host Club is definitely one of the best ones.

Many veteran anime fans will remember watching Ouran High School Host Club back in 2006, which is why this classic series is a perfect one to watch or re-watch on date night.

The story follows Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at the elite Ouran Academy. But when she breaks an expensive vase and is forced to pay back her debt, she ends up dressing as a guy to work as a host for the school’s infamous host club.

This reverse harem series is a fun one to watch as it turns classic shojo tropes on their head, providing endless hours of laughter and touching moments that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Available to watch on: Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll

3. Spy x Family

Spy x Family is perfect for any couple that doesn’t want a soppy love story. Filled with espionage, comedy, action and a tiny bit of unorthodox romance, this wholesome series is a good choice for the average anime fan.

The story follows top spy, Special Agent Twilight, who has to disguise himself as a psychiatrist, Loid Forger, and build a family to investigate potentially dangerous political leader Donovan Desmond. However, things aren’t as they seem because his new family have secrets of their own. His wife, Yor, is a top assassin, and his new daughter, Anya, has telepathic abilities.

With two seasons and a film of the way, your own romance can blossom as the series unfolds.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Crunchyroll

4. Horimiya

One of the best things about Horimiya is that it doesn’t keep viewers in suspense with an infuriating game of will-they-won’t-they. Horimiya cuts straight to the point.

The plot follows high school students Kyouko Hori, the academically gifted popular girl, and Izumi Miyamura, the shy loser kid. However, the two meet and soon develop an intense love story that almost everyone can relate to.

Considered to be one of the top romance anime of the 21st century, Horiyama takes its time to develop its characters and therefore creates a realistic romance that’s perfect for any young couple to watch together.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Hulu

5. Whisper of the Heart

Whisper of the Heart is one of Studio Ghibli’s lesser known films. However, it’s one that deserves far more attention than it receives.

This poignant but light-hearted, coming-of-age story follows middle school students Shizuku Tsukishima and her friend Seiji Amasawa. Over the course of the film, we watch the two grow and develop their own interests while their paths continuously intersect in a typical will-they-won’t-they fashion.

With a fantastic music score, endearing characters and a heart-felt budding romance, this blast from the past provides a nostalgic take on discovering your first love, as well as experiencing doubts about the future.

Available to watch on: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

6. My Love Story!!

If you’re looking for a wholesome and funny romance, then look no further. My Love Story!! follows high school couple Takeo and Yamato. Takeo is a large, but loveable student who often gets rejected, but his luck takes a positive turn when he saves Rinko Yamato from a creep on a train.

For any couple (or prospective couple) looking for a funny and feel-good series, you can watch these two fall in love in a way that’ll make you want to experience the butterflies all over again.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

7. My Happy Marriage

Based on the light novel series of the same name, this 2023 historical-fantasy series quickly won its place in anime fans hearts with its touching romance.

The plot is simple, a young woman named Miyo from an abusive family is forced to marry a fearsome army commander during the 19th-century Meiji Restoration era. Over time we watch as they grow to care for one another, but the story is far more than a romance.

Watch as Miyo overcomes her childhood trauma to become a powerful woman in her own right.

Available to watch on: Netflix

8. ReLIFE

If you could take a pill to turn back time, would you? In ReLIFE, we’re introduced to 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki who feels like a failure after he lost his first job. But his life takes a dramatic turn when he’s offered a pill that can make him ten years younger, enabling him to undo the mistakes that he previously made and re-experience high school.

Of course, because he’s so miserable with his life, Arata decides to become 17 again. As the year unfolds, he bonds a reserved student called Chizuru Hishiro and falls in love.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Apple TV+

9. Kaguya-sama: Love is war

We’ve all heard the saying, that love is war. But what would that look like in an anime?

The plot follows Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, who harbor feelings for one another but are afraid to confess. So, in true “two immature people in love” fashion, they come up with elaborate schemes to get the other to confess first.

Humorous, frustrating and oh-so-adorable, this series will have you on the edge of your seat (which means you’ll have to follow up with another date to finish it together).

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

10. Howl’s Moving Castle

Yes, we’re finishing up this list with another Studio Ghibli movie. Although that shouldn’t be a surprise, there’s a perfect film out there no matter what mood you’re in.

The film presents an unusual love story between a wizard called Howl, who lives in a flying magical castle, and a young woman, Sophie. Sophie has been cursed by an evil witch to age prematurely, so Howl decides to use his magic to battle the jealous old witch and return Sophie to her former youth and beauty.

Considered one of the best romance films of all times and one of Studio Ghibli’s most popular creations, its definitely a must-watch for date night.

Available to watch on: Netflix UK and Amazon Prime Video

There you have it, our ten perfect choices for date night. No matter if its a first date, you’ve been together for a long time or are just looking for a romantic evening, there’s definitely something here that everyone can enjoy.

