Netflix reveals long-awaited anime crossover, and fans are in shock

Netflix has revealed a knockout punch of a crossover, with two beloved anime about fighting set to square off against each other.

During Anime Japan 2024, Netflix announced that Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura would be duking it out to see which is truly the best anime show. Both sports anime focused on hand-to-hand combat, they make an ideal pairing for an epic mish-mash.

Baki Hanma, currently midway through Season 2, follows the titular fighter on a journey from underground bareknuckle grappling right up to legitimate martial-arts championships. Kengan Ashura is a little darker, focusing on a gladiatorial circuit overseen by rich benefactors where a novice prizefighter rises through the ranks.

They’re two of the best anime if you want to see some bloody combat, and Netflix is putting them in the ring together to see who emerges as the true champion. Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura will be an anime movie, and fans can’t believe it’s finally happening.

“I actually can’t believe this is happening,” one fan exclaims on X, formerly Twitter. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this, so hype! Biscuit vs Julius, clash of the muscle titans,” another adds.

The subject evokes other popular crossovers, like the genre-defining fighting game X-Men Vs Street Fighter from 1996. “This is probably one of the best crossovers since [the] Cyclops and Ryu handshake,” another X account points out.

Seeing Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura on-screen together is surreal. Such a project shows the investment and ambition of Netflix’s anime output, with the company demonstrating that if there’s keen interest, anything can happen.

We’ll find out who will reign supreme on June 6. In the meantime, check out our guides to Demon Slayer Season 4 and My Hero Academia Season 7 for more great upcoming releases. I wonder if we’ll ever see Tanjiro and Deku team up? One can dream!