 Attack on Titan Season 4 new trailer drops as final battle approaches - Dexerto
Attack on Titan Season 4 new trailer drops as final battle approaches

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:57

by Daniel Megarry
Attack on Titan season 4 teaser
MAPPA

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is approaching the end, and a new teaser gives us a preview of what we can expect from the show’s final season.

After launching in 2013, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan has become one of the most popular shows of all time. It follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends, Mikasa and Armin, as they attempt to take down the fearsome Titans that wreaked havoc on their hometown.

When Season 3 ended last year, it was revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show’s last outing. The action will kick off on December 7, 2020, and naturally, anticipation for the anime’s looming return is at fever pitch.

Wit Studio / Production I.G
Attack on Titan will come to an end after Season 4

The first TV spot for Attack on Titan’s fourth season has debuted online, and it teases the action that’s coming in the show’s sure-to-be-stunning conclusion. There’s titans raining from the sky – a pretty terrifying sight – and more from our hero Eren and the Scout Regiment.

What will happen in Attack on Titan Season 4?

It’s expected that the new season will follow a new cast of characters who exist in the enemy land of Marley, before leading into the highly-anticipated final battle between the Eldians and those who have kept them captive for decades.

As previously announced, Season 4 will bring Eren and his team’s story to a close. While fans are understandably upset that this is the final season, it’s nice to know that the Attack on Titan team will get to provide a proper conclusion on their own terms.

Back in May, fans got their first look at Season 4 with the release of a mind-blowing trailer, although its original October release schedule was pushed back to December due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The animation process will this time be handled by MAPPA instead of WIT Studio, who worked on the first three seasons.

While we patiently wait for Attack on Titan to return to our screens on December 7, 2020, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 4 – including plot details and casting – right here.

My Hero Academia cosplayer brings out their inner villain as fiery Dabi

Published: 18/Nov/2020 6:56

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: kirapika.cos / Funimation

My Hero Academia

In My Hero Academia, there’s a few villains to choose from, but one of the more popular ones is Dabi. We all have a little villain inside of us, and cosplayer ‘kirapika’ has brought it out with a fiery cosplay of the Vanguard Action Squad leader.

Every good story has to have a villain or two. There’s no shortage of them in My Hero Academia either, given the tensions between the League of Villains and the various hero agencies around Japan.

The fiery Dabi is definitely up there with one of the most powerful weapons the League of Villains has at their disposal. The leader of the Vanguard Action Squad is classified as an A-Rank Villain, and he’s got the power to match.

Dabi in My Hero Academia
Funimation
Dabi is one of My Hero Academia’s most iconic villains.

With a penchant of setting the world ablaze, the patched-up antagonist is yet another iconic character design from the hit franchise. Kirapika has brought Dabi to life in one of their latest cosplays though, and he’s got everything down pat.

It’s easy enough to say that Dabi’s design is simple to pull off, but you really notice a good one when you see it. It’s the small details, from the detailing on the jacket, to the light blue currents through Kirapika’s hair, that really makes this Dabi cosplay shine.

Kirapika didn’t go as far as patchworking their own body like Dabi, but the ‘staples’ and bodypaint certainly does the trick of fitting the character’s design.

While Kirapika admitted My Hero Academia isn’t their favorite show, they still “really enjoy watching and reading it.”

“I get to really love some of the characters and Dabi is one of my [favourite] ones. I really wanted to cosplay him [for] a long time now,” they said on an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✩ (@kirapika.cos)

The cosplay is just the beginning for Kirapika’s journeys through the My Hero Academia universe. It was long requested by their fans, and they’re not done yet, as they’re working on finessing their current Dabi design as well as others.

“I’m not happy with the final look, a lot of improvement needs to be done. I’m gonna try to improve him as much as I can to see if I can become comfortable with this cosplay one day or not.”