Attack on Titan Season 4 new trailer drops as final battle approaches - Dexerto

Attack on Titan is approaching the end, and a new teaser gives us a preview of what we can expect from the show’s final season.

After launching in 2013, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan has become one of the most popular shows of all time. It follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends, Mikasa and Armin, as they attempt to take down the fearsome Titans that wreaked havoc on their hometown.

When Season 3 ended last year, it was revealed that the upcoming Season 4 would be the show’s last outing. The action will kick off on December 7, 2020, and naturally, anticipation for the anime’s looming return is at fever pitch.

The first TV spot for Attack on Titan’s fourth season has debuted online, and it teases the action that’s coming in the show’s sure-to-be-stunning conclusion. There’s titans raining from the sky – a pretty terrifying sight – and more from our hero Eren and the Scout Regiment.

What will happen in Attack on Titan Season 4?

It’s expected that the new season will follow a new cast of characters who exist in the enemy land of Marley, before leading into the highly-anticipated final battle between the Eldians and those who have kept them captive for decades.

As previously announced, Season 4 will bring Eren and his team’s story to a close. While fans are understandably upset that this is the final season, it’s nice to know that the Attack on Titan team will get to provide a proper conclusion on their own terms.

【15 sec. CM】

Attack on Titan The Final Season

Broadcast in 3 weeks! Wait patiently for the final season! ✨⚔️ More: https://t.co/ECNVkPU9om pic.twitter.com/Ogg07v3RB2 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 15, 2020

Back in May, fans got their first look at Season 4 with the release of a mind-blowing trailer, although its original October release schedule was pushed back to December due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The animation process will this time be handled by MAPPA instead of WIT Studio, who worked on the first three seasons.

While we patiently wait for Attack on Titan to return to our screens on December 7, 2020, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 4 – including plot details and casting – right here.