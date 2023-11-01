Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a time to remember loved ones who’ve passed away. Here are five anime perfect for celebrating life and death.

Dia de los Muertos, which will be celebrated November 2, 2023, is a vibrant remembrance of life, death and a transition to a new phase. But what does it have to do with anime?

Well, truth be told, nothing. However, anime is now a global phenomenon, and if you’d like to watch a fantastic film or series while celebrating the lives of your departed loved ones. Then we’ve hand-selected five options for you.

So let’s begin with our list of anime that’s perfect to watch over Dia de los Muertos.

5 anime to watch on Dia de los Muertos

Here are five about about love, loss, grief, and the celebration of departed loved ones.

1. Another

This 2012 supernatural series is one of my personal favorites.

The story revolves around a young man called Koichi Sakakibara, who transfers to a school in the Yomiyama district. However, nothing is as it seems. There’s a mysterious curse afflicting his class.

Based on the 2009 mystery horror novel by Yukito Ayatsuji, it might seem like an unusual choice for Dia de los Muertos. However, it’s a ghost story like no other. Covering themes like the collective denial of a classmate’s death that set the events of the series in motion, remembrance and acceptance of those who don’t quite fit in, this bitter-sweet ghost story is definitely one to watch.

Available to watch: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video

2. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Viewers consider this 2011 series as one of the most emotionally moving anime of all time.

The plot centers around a group of childhood friends who drifted apart after the tragic loss of one of their own, a girl known as Menma. Ten years later, we meet one of the friends – Jinta Yadomi. Yadomi is haunted by her death and is living as a recluse. However, the story takes a poignant turn when Menma’s ghost materializes before him and asks him to help her find closure.

In true Dia de los Muertos fashion, join this group of friends as they grapple with their guilt and embark on the painful journey to let go of the past to help Menma (and each other) finally move on.

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

3. Spirited Away

Spirited Away ranks among the most popular anime ever made. With its valuable message about kindness, self-discovery, and the power of friendship, this beloved Studio Ghibli film is the perfect choice for unwinding after your Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

The story is based on the concept of kamikakushi, which is a part of Japanese folklore and describes the mysterious disappearance of a person taken to the spirit world.

Follow the adventures of Chihiro Ogino, a stubborn ten-year-old girl who finds herself in the ghostly realm of the kami. After her parents are transformed into pigs, symbolizing their greed, Chihiro must rely on her wits to save them and return to the world of the living.

Available to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

4. Angel Beats!

The next entry on our list, is Angel Beats! This isekai anime is a cult classic that’s gained a significant following since its 2010 release.

The story follows Yuzuru Otanashi, a boy with amnesia who wakes up in a dimension between life and death. Join him and several other rebellious teenagers as fight for their fate and their future, and ultimately try to overcome their trauma from their past lives.

While this anime turns the concept of Dia le los Muertos on its head, it provides a valuable lesson about the experiences of life and death and always living to the fullest.

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

5. Death Parade

Wrapping up our list is Death Parade. This mini-series again deals with life, death, and the afterlife. And with each episode only 25 minutes long, it’s another quick watch that will stay with you for a lifetime.

In this psychological thriller, after a person passes away, they end up at a mysterious bar called Quindecim. Here, they participate in Death Games, where they wager their lives and reveal their true nature.

Produced by Madhouse and featuring a surprise appearance by Death Note’s Light Yagami, it’s another fantastic series to watch that covers themes of reincarnation and a world after death.

Available to watch: Funimation

So that’s it, our five must-watch anime for Dia de los Muertos. Laugh, cry, and reflect on your dearly departed loved ones as we get ready for the rapidly approaching winter season.

