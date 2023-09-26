Why is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on hiatus?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is one of the most popular anime series of 2023, and yet, the last three episodes are on indefinite hiatus. Here’s what we know about it.

The popular manga series written by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata made its anime debut in July. The unique plot and intriguing character design attracted fans as the series became more popular each week.

The plot revolves around Akira Tendo, a cynical office worker. He works unending overtime and is subjected to constant harassment at the hands of an unethical employer. When he wakes up for his morning commute, he discovers that his town has been overtaken by zombies.

The series has had some issues with the release dates in the past. But the recent news about the indefinite delay of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime has surely disappointed fans. Delve deeper to find out more.

The reason behind Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime hiatus

There hasn’t been any announcement regarding the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime hiatus. However, the delays are mostly caused by production issues, as disclosed in the production house’s official statement. During the course of its schedule, the episodes were released on time in Japan but the next day on streaming services elsewhere.

According to Sakuga Blog, “If there’s one thing that Kojima’s team has gained notoriety for among the people who follow the industry closely, it’s their deeply unbalanced productions. Especially under Kawagoe’s lead, they put together tremendously ambitious starts that they have no way to follow through on.”

“Be it as part of the overworked OLM or now as an independent Bug Films that technically only has a couple dozen employees of their own, they simply have no means to maintain this level at the pace that Kojima intends to put out titles.”

Hiroaki Kojima formally established BUG FILMS in September 2021. This Tokyo-based production studio was involved in the development of several popular anime shows. Notably, they worked on the films Komi Can’t Communicate (2021) and Summer Time Rendering (2022).

Their current project, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, is their first on their own. They collaborated with OLM on their previous works. However, because of the indefinite hiatus of Zom 100, the final three episodes of the first season have yet to get a broadcast schedule.

