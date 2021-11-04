Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s huge 2.0 update goes live 24 hours early

Animal Crossing New Horizon’s huge 2.0 update is now available to download on Nintendo Switch, after the devs pushed the long-awaited content drop live 24 hours earlier than its planned November 5 release date.

Anticipation has been building in the New Horizons community for some time now, especially after Nintendo revealed the 2.0 update would be totally free, and add a number of long-waited features, buildings, and new characters to the super-popular game.

The new update was originally slated to go live alongside Animal Crossing’s next major DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise. The paid add-on pack is still locked by pre-order options on the Switch eShop, but that seemingly hasn’t stopped Nintendo from pushing the 2.0 update live a day early.

To get your hands on the update, simply go to “software update” on the Switch home menu to start the download.

There has been no official confirmation from Nintendo that this was a deliberate choice, but we’ll keep you updated if the devs do reveal more info.

What’s in the Animal Crossing 2.0 update?

Brewster opens cafe

Nintendo says: “Something new is coming to a corner of the museum.”

In the 2.0 update, Brewster is opening the Roost, once players fulfill a favor for Blather. The Roost is “a new location to take a relaxing break in and enjoy some hand-selected coffee”. You can invite islanders and friends to the cafe too, to “enjoy relaxing cups of joe” together.

Kapp’n boat tours

Kapp’n has brought new tours to the island! He sings sea shanties on the journey, and gives players the chance to collect “mysterious flora” on the tour.

Gyroids appear on island

Animal Crossing’s 2.0 update is adding “gyroids” to the island. These will work the same as fossils, and can be dug up and added to your inventory upon discovery.

Harv’s Island adds shops, markets

Harv’s Island is “undergoing a renewal” in the new Animal Crossing update. In 2.0, Harvey is inviting shops to the island for an open market. Players can contribute Bells to the cause to make the shopping group grow even bigger too.

Redd, Saharah, and Kicks will all have shops here, and Reese and Cryus’ shop will offer new, 2.0-unique furniture customizations not including in workbenches.

New DIY cooking recipes

Perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated 2.0 change is that cooking will be added to DIY recipes. Animal Crossing players can now grow veggies like tomatoes, wheat, sugarcane, poatotes, and carrots, and add them to delicious dishes whenever they want.

Nook Inc adds island support

In this update, Nook Inc will “offer further support for your island life”. These include group stretching at the plaza, bigger home storage, a Resident Representative update, and changing the rate that weeds grow on the island.

All in all, the Nook Inc update will “help adjust the island to fit players’ lifestyles.”

New Animal Crossing villagers in 2.0 update

A handful of new Animal Crossing New Horizon characters are coming with the 2.0 update as well, including a few old fan-favorites. Here’s every new villager coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the 2.0 update:

Ione (Squirrel)

Shino (Deer)

Petri (Mouse)

Quinn (Eagle)

Zoe (Ant Eater)

Rio (Ostrich)

Azaelea (Rhino)

Faith (Koala)

Sasha (Bunny)

Tiansheng (Monkey)

Marlo (Hamster)

Cephalobot (Octopus)

Chabwick (Penguin)

Ace (Bird)

Frett (Dog)

Roswell (Crocodile)

Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0 may have been set live a day early, but the Happy Home Paradise DLC isn’t quite available just yet.

The new content add-on will be released on Friday, November 5.