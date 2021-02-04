Logo
Valkyrae claims Among Us isn’t dead on YouTube despite burnout concerns

Published: 4/Feb/2021 7:15

by Brad Norton
Among Us is still one of the most popular video games on YouTube according to the platform’s star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, despite claims that many top creators have become burnt out.

No game saw a meteoric rise quite like Among Us did in 2020. The game became a sensation for months on end with the world’s most popular names all jumping in lobbies together and joining the fun.

As the game shot into the stratosphere, so too did YouTube’s very own Valkyrae. Thanks to her consistent grind throughout the year, she overtook Pokimane to become the most-watched female streamer of the year.

Despite many internet celebs moving on from the title in 2021, it’s still undeniably massive. In fact, it’s still shocking to even Valkyrae just how popular Among Us content continues to be all this time later.

“Surprisingly people are still enjoying it,” she said in a February 3 episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show. “There’s still views for it on YouTube. I definitely have the most viewers when I play Among Us on YouTube and the videos do really well.”

Even after a mega-popular collaboration with the world’s biggest streamers in Rust, Among Us still appears to reign supreme. “People still really enjoy it, not so much the game itself but the way people interact with each other.”

On the topic of burning out from the title like plenty of others have, the 100 Thieves personality explained how she’s still enjoying the game.

“I personally am not burnt out,” she emphasized. “I just wish they would add more content faster.

“They have a new map coming… It’s taking a very long time, I’m actually surprised. I feel like they’re missing out on this wave of popularity by taking this long.

Section begins at 10:32.

Valkyrae’s YouTube streams and videos still pull millions of views, with certain Among Us content soaring well above anything else.

Her hope is that when the new map becomes available, other marquee streamers will “come back for a few months.”

We’ll have to wait and see just how long it takes for the new map to be released. Even without it though, Among Us content is still thriving just as much as it ever has for Valkyrae.

How to play Among Us Jester mode

Published: 1/Feb/2021 10:15

by Connor Bennett
Among Us charatcer with a Jester hat on
Innersloth

Among Us is gaining steam again as streamers have been returning to Innersloth’s popular social deduction title and playing a few different mods. Here’s what you need to know about the Jester mode. 

Innersloth’s Among Us gained plenty of love from the internet in the latter stages of 2020, becoming a staple on Twitch and YouTube for the hilarious moments it created. 

The formula of the game is simple – complete your tasks as a Crewmate to win or eliminate everyone without being caught as the Imposter. Though, as the game has returned to popularity in recent weeks, players have been putting new spins on it.

Mods have allowed players to use proximity chat to catch others out, add new roles like the Sherriff so that one player has the power to eliminate the Imposter, as well as using new hats to decorate their character. However, it’s the Jester mod that has been getting more love than others recently. 

Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

What is Among Us Jester mode?

Just like the Sherriff mod, the Jester add-on gives the game another role – the Jester – and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like. 

Among the confusion of trying to figure out who is an Imposter and who is a Crewmate, the goal of the Jester is to get themselves eliminated without outing themselves as the Jester. 

That means you’ve got to play a little dumb but not go far enough so thats obvious what you’re doing. It can provide some hilarious moments, of course, but it’s got to be played in a private match so that everyone adheres to the right rules. 

How to download Among Us Jester mod

There are plenty of different downloads out there claiming to be the right Jester mod, but the original comes from YouTuber SocksFor1.

If you want to get your hands on his version, you’ve got to join his Discord, and be active in there for a good while so that the download link opens up for you. Once it does, simply download it, install the mod, and then access it in a private game. 

  1. Joins SocksFor1’s Discord
  2. Be active in the channel until you are able to download
  3. Download the Jester link
  4. Install the mod
  5. You can now play the Jester mod!

Once you’ve got the mod installed, you can easily switch back and forth between that and the normal Among Us mode.

Though, you will have to be careful and remember that if you’re not playing Jester, you don’t need to act suspect when there is no need to. So, keep an eye on what mode you’re playing.