Valkyrae claims Among Us isn’t dead on YouTube despite burnout concerns

Among Us is still one of the most popular video games on YouTube according to the platform’s star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, despite claims that many top creators have become burnt out.

No game saw a meteoric rise quite like Among Us did in 2020. The game became a sensation for months on end with the world’s most popular names all jumping in lobbies together and joining the fun.

As the game shot into the stratosphere, so too did YouTube’s very own Valkyrae. Thanks to her consistent grind throughout the year, she overtook Pokimane to become the most-watched female streamer of the year.

Despite many internet celebs moving on from the title in 2021, it’s still undeniably massive. In fact, it’s still shocking to even Valkyrae just how popular Among Us content continues to be all this time later.

“Surprisingly people are still enjoying it,” she said in a February 3 episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show. “There’s still views for it on YouTube. I definitely have the most viewers when I play Among Us on YouTube and the videos do really well.”

Even after a mega-popular collaboration with the world’s biggest streamers in Rust, Among Us still appears to reign supreme. “People still really enjoy it, not so much the game itself but the way people interact with each other.”

On the topic of burning out from the title like plenty of others have, the 100 Thieves personality explained how she’s still enjoying the game.

“I personally am not burnt out,” she emphasized. “I just wish they would add more content faster.

“They have a new map coming… It’s taking a very long time, I’m actually surprised. I feel like they’re missing out on this wave of popularity by taking this long.

Valkyrae’s YouTube streams and videos still pull millions of views, with certain Among Us content soaring well above anything else.

Her hope is that when the new map becomes available, other marquee streamers will “come back for a few months.”

We’ll have to wait and see just how long it takes for the new map to be released. Even without it though, Among Us content is still thriving just as much as it ever has for Valkyrae.