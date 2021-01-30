How to get Corpse mask, Sykunno scarf & other hats in Among Us - Dexerto

A new Among Us mod is in the works that will let players use cosmetics from some of their favorite streamers, including Corpse Husband, Dream, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

In late 2020, the internet gave its love to Among Us – a party game from Innersloth where you play as an imposter or a crewmate – and it exploded in popularity.

A whole raft of creators could be found playing the game, and it topped the charts on both Twitch and YouTube. Though, in recent weeks, it’s slipped away as the attention has turned to games like Rust and even Fortnite, again.

Some creators have started to return to the game, including Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno, and they’re getting in-game cosmetics thanks to an incredible new mod. So, here’s what you need to know.

How to get streamer hats & masks in Among Us

For the most part, if you dive into an Among Us game, you’ll have a few different choices to customize your character but Ottomated, the dev behind proximity chat, is changing that.

He’s working on adding creator cosmetics to the game through his CrewLink mod. It’s currently not available to everyone, and only streamers can use the cosmetics as of now, but it won’t be a complicated process to get your hands on them when they’re available.

You’ll simply need to have the latest version of CrewLink downloaded from Ottomated’s Github page, and then use that when you launch Among Us. Once in the game, you’ll have the option to use the cosmetics.

Send me your custom Among Us Hats. pic.twitter.com/MJppfcg3Th — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) January 30, 2021

Corpse Husband’s mask in Among Us

As mentioned, streamers have already messed around with the mod just a little bit, adding the Corpse Husband mask to their characters.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno used to hilarious effect before kicking off one of their games on January 29.

Sykkuno: "Corpse omg! I AM CORPSE NOW"

Valkyrae: "I AM COPRSE! CHOKE ME"

Toast: "you guys all suck" pic.twitter.com/fF6O4YLjnr — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 29, 2021

Dream’s Among Us mask

Corpse won’t be the only streamer who has a mask. Ottomated already revealed that Sykkuno’s scarf is coming, and wanted more ideas too. He’s also got a Dream mask as well.

We should see plenty of streamers receive a cosmetic, including the likes of Pokimane, Ludwig, Ash, and others given that plenty of designs for them hit Ottomated’s replies.

As for when the mod will be released, well, that’s up to Ottomated. He’s already teased that its not too far away but nothing is set in concrete.

We’ll be sure to update this article with the necessary links and information once the cosmetics are available to everyone.