 How to get Corpse mask, Sykunno scarf & other hats in Among Us - Dexerto
Among Us

How to get Corpse mask, Sykunno scarf & other hats in Among Us

Published: 30/Jan/2021 16:50

by Connor Bennett
Among Us character wearing a Sykunno scarf and Dream Mask
Twitter: Ottomated

A new Among Us mod is in the works that will let players use cosmetics from some of their favorite streamers, including Corpse Husband, Dream, and more. Here’s what you need to know. 

In late 2020, the internet gave its love to Among Us – a party game from Innersloth where you play as an imposter or a crewmate – and it exploded in popularity. 

A whole raft of creators could be found playing the game, and it topped the charts on both Twitch and YouTube. Though, in recent weeks, it’s slipped away as the attention has turned to games like Rust and even Fortnite, again.

Some creators have started to return to the game, including Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno, and they’re getting in-game cosmetics thanks to an incredible new mod. So, here’s what you need to know.

Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

How to get streamer hats & masks in Among Us

For the most part, if you dive into an Among Us game, you’ll have a few different choices to customize your character but Ottomated, the dev behind proximity chat, is changing that.

He’s working on adding creator cosmetics to the game through his CrewLink mod. It’s currently not available to everyone, and only streamers can use the cosmetics as of now, but it won’t be a complicated process to get your hands on them when they’re available.

You’ll simply need to have the latest version of CrewLink downloaded from Ottomated’s Github page, and then use that when you launch Among Us. Once in the game, you’ll have the option to use the cosmetics. 

Corpse Husband’s mask in Among Us

As mentioned, streamers have already messed around with the mod just a little bit, adding the Corpse Husband mask to their characters.

Valkyrae and Sykkuno used to hilarious effect before kicking off one of their games on January 29. 

Dream’s Among Us mask

Corpse won’t be the only streamer who has a mask. Ottomated already revealed that Sykkuno’s scarf is coming, and wanted more ideas too. He’s also got a Dream mask as well. 

We should see plenty of streamers receive a cosmetic, including the likes of Pokimane, Ludwig, Ash, and others given that plenty of designs for them hit Ottomated’s replies. 

 

 

As for when the mod will be released, well, that’s up to Ottomated. He’s already teased that its not too far away but nothing is set in concrete.

We’ll be sure to update this article with the necessary links and information once the cosmetics are available to everyone.

Among Us

Hafu’s Among Us lobby takes action against toxic Twitch chat

Published: 22/Jan/2021 5:32

by Theo Salaun
hafu among us
Instagram, @itshafu / InnerSloth

In light of recent drama involving xChocoBars and Twitch chat toxicity in Hafu’s Among Us lobbies, the streamers are working together to implement a process aimed at curtailing unsavory viewers.

In one of Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang’s popular Among Us sessions with a variety of streamers, Luminosity Gaming’s xChocoBars was driven to tears and an early conclusion of her stream by overwhelming toxicity in Twitch chat.

While Hafu and others, like Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, tried to console xChocoBars and let her know that chat was being unfair — the damage had already been done. Viewers were aggressively berating ChocoBars for failing to identify the impostor and that pushed her to find a substitute for her in the game and end her stream early, forgoing involvement in Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s session later in the day.

In the hours since the unfortunate incident, Hafu has worked on creating a process to deal with toxic chatters that will involve moderators from each streamer’s chat joining a collective Discord channel.

As Hafu explains, her Among Us morning lobbies will be accompanied by a communal “mod Discord.” This will allow the streamers, in unison, to levy out punishments to someone who has been overly toxic in any individual chat.

While Hafu denotes the level of toxicity as anyone being a “poopoo head,” it’s clear that this process is designed to ensure that anyone wanting to be toxic will be relegated to uninvolvement in any stream that is part of the lobby.

Overall, the idea is a quality one as it should deter people from being too nasty in chat. If someone is so invested in a streamer’s game of Among Us that they become toxic, they’ll probably dislike being completely banned from the entire lobby’s streams.

As xChocoBars tweeted, she did need to take a break from the internet for a while after dealing with toxicity in the morning stream — but she will be returning for Hafu’s next morning Among Us lobby.

It’s unclear if this anti-toxicity process was in the works before ChocoBars decided to join for the following morning’s stream. Regardless, it should be comforting to know that the lobby is taking action against what has become a growing issue in Among Us streams.